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Jashanmal introduces same-day delivery on Jashanmal.com

A century of curation, now delivered same-day and complimentary for a limited time

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Jashanmal introduces same-day delivery on Jashanmal.com

Dubai: Jashanmal Group, one of the leading trading, distribution and retail companies in the Middle East with more than 100 internationally curated brands and 30+ exclusive labels, today announced the launch of same-day delivery on jashanmal.com - complimentary for a limited time, giving customers same-day access to a wide selection of products without having to choose between speed and variety.

The service is now available on more than 15,000 products across all of Jashanmal's major categories, including travel, appliances, home, fashion, beauty and books. Customers who place a qualifying order before 12:00pm GST can expect it the same day, at no additional cost during the launch period; eligible products are clearly marked across the website and app, so shoppers know exactly what qualifies before checkout.

Speaking on the launch, Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO, Jashanmal, said: "Our customers are at the heart of every decision we make, and convenience is what they expect from the brands they trust. Same-day delivery is a direct extension of that commitment - putting over a century of curation directly into their hands, faster than ever, without compromise on quality or choice."

Same-day delivery is available both on the Jashanmal website and mobile app, which offers an even easier way to browse, order and track deliveries on the go. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and first-time users get a discount on their first purchase with the code APP10.

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