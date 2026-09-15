"I did use AI to figure out the design and layout for the app, I wanted to create something simple that's easy to navigate. I could have used vibe coding with AI to build the app in a few hours, but I wasn't confident in my skills for that, so I hired a developer on a temporary basis instead. It was expensive, but worth it, because I don't have those skills yet. I plan on learning to vibe code better so I can maintain the app myself."