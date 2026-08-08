The couple did not usually speak that way, so she immediately assumed he was winding her up. Her best friend Sarah Curtis was beside her when the messages arrived and jokingly asked whether he had started using an AI bot.

“People are already using AI every day to help them write messages, emails and difficult responses,” Alhassan said. “Since communication is what Sarah and I have spent our careers doing, we thought, who better to build something that helps people find the right words?”

“The biggest lesson has been that resilience matters more than almost anything else,” Curtis said. “There will always be difficult periods. The businesses that last are usually the ones that keep showing up and adapting.”

The long-term goal is an integration with WhatsApp, but the business began with something far smaller: one wife showing her best friend a text from her husband and asking why he suddenly sounded so different.

“Just start,” she said. “You can read all the books, listen to all the podcasts and take all the advice in the world, but nothing teaches you how business works quite like actually building one.”

“We both get to build businesses we care about while still being present for our families,” Curtis said. “We don’t take that for granted. The ability to do meaningful work and still have time for the people we love is probably the achievement we’re most proud of.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.