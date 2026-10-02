Remittances and utility payments were unavailable as bank cited maintenance on Thursday
Some Emirates NBD customers reported issues while accessing mobile banking services on Thursday, with several core features of the ENBD X app not working as expected.
Customers were told of a maintenance activity when they tried to log into the app, along with a warning that ENBD X services might be interrupted. Log-in attempts went through, but some services inside the app failed to load. Users saw an error message asking them to try again later or contact customer care.
An update on the app also said direct remit transfers and utility bill payments were unavailable because of a temporary service disruption. That left residents who rely on the app to send money home or settle bills without their usual option.
In a tweet on X, the bank later clarified that the disruption was due to the maintenance activity and services would be restored soon.
But many kept raising complains on X. Another user pointed out how it was the 1st day of the month, which means many payments are to be made, and were getting stalled due to the disruption. The tweet read: "Last day of month and first day of month we mostly needed service and they selected these days to maintenance activities."
Reports on the UAE tracker outage.ae from Sharjah pointed to similar trouble. The most frequently flagged problems were the app not working, failed transactions, payments not going through and being unable to send money.
The in-app messages did not say when services would return to normal. Customers with urgent payments or transfers may need to use alternative channels or contact the bank's customer care line until the app is fully restored.