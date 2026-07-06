Customers had faced intermittent access issues over several days, the bank said.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said its banking services across the Group are now fully available and stable after a technology-related disruption affected certain services over the past week, particularly payments and transfers through its mobile banking app.
The bank said the disruption was intermittent, lasting a few hours on the affected days, and had limited some customers’ ability to access services through the app. ADCB said its teams worked around the clock to resolve the issue, with support from global experts and in coordination with its technology suppliers.
In a statement, the bank stressed that customer data and balances were not at risk at any point during the disruption. It said there were no inaccuracies in balances, no compromise of customer information, and that data integrity was preserved throughout.
ADCB said its systems have been fully available and stable for the past four days, with no deterioration or disruption, despite heavy load and record transaction volumes. The bank said this included its core banking services, branches, ATM and CDM channels, debit and credit cards, payment operations and other customer servicing functions.
The bank added that its mobile app has been restored and is fully functional for a large portion of customers. For the remaining segment of retail Aspire customers whose mobile app access is still being restored, ADCB encouraged the use of internet banking and other alternative digital and physical channels in the interim.
Corporate banking services have remained fully operational and stable across all channels for the past four days, the bank said.
ADCB said its branches remained open with extended operating hours, including throughout the weekend, while internet banking continued to provide uninterrupted access to the full suite of banking services. The bank said it had also introduced a mobile-optimised internet banking experience to allow customers to bank securely from any device.
“In summary, banking services across the Group are fully available,” ADCB said, adding that the remaining impact is limited to a segment of retail Aspire customers awaiting the reinstatement of mobile app access.
The bank said it takes “full responsibility and accountability” for resolving the matter completely, adding that its priority remains minimising disruption and ensuring the uninterrupted processing of customer transactions.