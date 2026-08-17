Al Dobowi Group: Five decades of growth and diversification

Driving growth in batteries, rubber and motion solutions from the UAE
The Al Dobowi Group was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East.
We have grown beyond tyre management into providing our clients with all the solutions they need with regard to motion. This includes batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and technical rubber products.
Al Dobowi is a globally renowned systems and solutions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management industries.
Al Dobowi Group has a significant presence in over 10 countries and employs over 2,000 people. We contract manufacture our tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using our equipment and research and development.
We are the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region, providing both automotive and industrial solutions that power the world’s diversified economic activities.
Eternity Technologies is one of the fastest growing industrial battery company in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage. It operates from a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacturing and supply of industry-leading, high performance industrial batteries.
Founded in 2011 by Al Dobowi Group in Ras Al Khaimah, Eternity Technologies soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the Motive Power battery market. In 2014 Eternity Technologies launched their full range of OPzV & OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market.
In 2020, it further expanded its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V & 12V Gel Blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications. To mark their 10 year anniversary in 2021 Eternity Technologies launched QUASAR, a new generation of thin tube carbon nano motive battery to serve demanding motive applications.
The company now sells its products in over 100 countries worldwide and has two major factories in the UAE.