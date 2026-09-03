Five minutes before you drive: the summer tyre checks that matter

High temperatures put more strain on tyres. Michelin explains why a quick check helps
Almost every serious crash on UAE roads happens on a clear day.
That finding sits inside the Ministry of Interior's road safety data for 2024. Of the 384 people who died and the 6,062 who were injured on UAE roads that year, 98 per cent of those casualties occurred in good weather and clear road conditions. No fog. No rain.
The pressure hasn't eased since: Ministry of Interior figures for 2025 record a further rise in major accidents and casualties as vehicle numbers and new licences climbed.
Conditions are rarely the problem. Preparation is. And the single-most useful piece of preparation available to a driver takes about five minutes.
Tyre pressure comes first. Check it when the tyres are cold, before driving rather than after, and set it against the figure on the door jamb sticker rather than the number moulded into the sidewall, which is a maximum rather than a recommendation. Include the spare.
Then the sidewalls. Look for cracking, bulges and cuts, and for uneven wear across the tread, which usually points to an alignment or pressure fault rather than a fault in the tyre.
Then age. Every tyre carries a four-digit code on the sidewall giving the week and year it was made. Rubber hardens and loses elasticity over time regardless of how much tread is left, so a tyre with legal tread depth can still be past its safe service life. In Abu Dhabi, driving on tyres past their expiry date carries a Dh500 fine, four black points and a week's impoundment, the same penalty as driving on bald ones.
Then load. A boot packed for a week away changes the pressure the vehicle needs, and the correct figure for a laden car is usually printed alongside the standard one.
Air expands as it warms, so a tyre set correctly at 6am reads higher by midday. Drivers who bleed air out to bring the reading back down end up under inflated, which is the condition most associated with blowouts. A soft tyre flexes more through its sidewall, and that flexing generates heat on top of the heat already coming off the road.
Sharjah Police list five recurring factors behind summer blowouts: overloading, incorrect air pressure, excessive speed, road friction and prior misuse of the tyre. Four of the five are set before the car moves.
The enforcement figures show how common that is. More than 37,900 drivers across the UAE were fined in 2024 for worn or non-compliant tyres, roughly one every 14 minutes, at Dh500 with four black points and a seven-day impoundment each time. In Dubai alone, police logged 3,589 vehicle safety violations in the first five months of 2026, including 826 for expired tyres.
The consequences are measurable. Dubai Police recorded 34 road deaths during the 2024 summer period, up from 27 the year before, and from fewer accidents rather than more. Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi of Dubai Police has described burst tyres as “the top causes behind traffic accidents in the summer due to the high temperatures”.
Michelin validates its tyres against the temperatures, road surfaces and long highway distances that define driving in this region rather than against a temperate European average.
Three technologies in its current passenger car range address what heat and wear do to grip. MaxTouch is a contact patch design that spreads braking and acceleration forces more evenly across the tread, limiting the localised heat build-up that turns a small weakness into a failure. EverGrip and EverTread govern compound and tread pattern, engineered so that water evacuation and braking performance hold as the tyre wears rather than crumble over its final few thousand kilometres. Michelin's current premium touring tyre carries a class A wet grip rating under European labelling, brakes 4 per cent shorter in the wet when new than the tyre it replaced, and delivers 18 per cent more mileage.
That last figure matters more than it sounds. A tyre that performs only when new stops protecting the driver somewhere in the middle of its life, at a point no dashboard warning will announce.
All of that engineering assumes one thing: that the tyre is at the right pressure, in sound condition and inside its service life. That part is not in Michelin's hands. It takes five minutes, once a month, before the day heats up.