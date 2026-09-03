Five minutes before you drive: the summer tyre checks that matter

Almost every serious crash on UAE roads happens on a clear day.

That finding sits inside the Ministry of Interior's road safety data for 2024. Of the 384 people who died and the 6,062 who were injured on UAE roads that year, 98 per cent of those casualties occurred in good weather and clear road conditions. No fog. No rain.

The pressure hasn't eased since: Ministry of Interior figures for 2025 record a further rise in major accidents and casualties as vehicle numbers and new licences climbed.

Conditions are rarely the problem. Preparation is. And the single-most useful piece of preparation available to a driver takes about five minutes.

Checks that take five minutes

Tyre pressure comes first. Check it when the tyres are cold, before driving rather than after, and set it against the figure on the door jamb sticker rather than the number moulded into the sidewall, which is a maximum rather than a recommendation. Include the spare.

Then the sidewalls. Look for cracking, bulges and cuts, and for uneven wear across the tread, which usually points to an alignment or pressure fault rather than a fault in the tyre.

Then age. Every tyre carries a four-digit code on the sidewall giving the week and year it was made. Rubber hardens and loses elasticity over time regardless of how much tread is left, so a tyre with legal tread depth can still be past its safe service life. In Abu Dhabi, driving on tyres past their expiry date carries a Dh500 fine, four black points and a week's impoundment, the same penalty as driving on bald ones.

Then load. A boot packed for a week away changes the pressure the vehicle needs, and the correct figure for a laden car is usually printed alongside the standard one.