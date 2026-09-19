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25 UAE hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah named Michelin Key winners

Atlantis The Royal remains UAE’s only Three Key hotel in 2026 Michelin list

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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25 UAE hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah named Michelin Key winners
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Dubai: The MICHELIN Guide has released its 2026 hotel Key selection, with the UAE featuring 82 hotels across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Of these, 58 are new additions, and 25 hotels received a MICHELIN Key.

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The Key is MICHELIN's hotel classification system, introduced in 2024, similar to how stars rate restaurants. Hotels can receive One, Two or Three Keys depending on the quality of the stay they offer.

Of the UAE's 25 Key hotels, 19 received One Key, five received Two Keys, and one received Three Keys. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai remains the country's only Three Key hotel.

Dubai has the largest number of Two Key hotels, including One&Only The Palm, Bvlgari Resort Dubai and The Lana, alongside Atlantis The Royal. Abu Dhabi's top result was Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, also awarded Two Keys. In Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton's Al Wadi Desert property received Two Keys, while Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah received One Key. Desert and island resorts also appear on the list, including Al Maha and Anantara Qasr al Sarab in the Liwa Desert.

EmirateHotelMICHELIN Key Distinction
DubaiAtlantis The Royal, DubaiThree MICHELIN Keys
DubaiOne&Only The PalmTwo MICHELIN Keys
DubaiBvlgari Resort DubaiTwo MICHELIN Keys
DubaiThe Lana, Dorchester CollectionTwo MICHELIN Keys
DubaiAl Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & SpaOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiBab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, DubaiOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiMandarin Oriental JumeiraOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiME DubaiOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiThe St. Regis Dubai The PalmOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiAddress Beach ResortOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiThe St. Regis Downtown DubaiOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiMandarin Oriental Downtown, DubaiOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiFour Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah BeachOne MICHELIN Key
DubaiThe Biltmore VillasOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiEmirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu DhabiTwo MICHELIN Keys
Abu DhabiConrad Abu Dhabi Etihad TowersOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiERTH Abu Dhabi HotelOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiFour Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah IslandOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiJumeirah at Saadiyat Island ResortOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiRosewood Abu DhabiOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiRixos Premium Saadiyat IslandOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiAnantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa ResortOne MICHELIN Key
Abu DhabiAnantara Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort (Liwa Desert)One MICHELIN Key
Ras Al KhaimahThe Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi DesertTwo MICHELIN Keys
Ras Al KhaimahAnantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah ResortOne MICHELIN Key

Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN's international director, said the hospitality sector has shown strong momentum this year, with close to 470 hotels added to the Key selection worldwide, as more hoteliers work to offer guests personalised and immersive stays.

Globally, MICHELIN's hotel selection now includes more than 9,400 properties, of which 2,832 hold a Key. This is made up of 155 Three Key, 657 Two Key and 2,020 One Key hotels, an increase of more than 2,200 hotels since the Key programme launched in October 2025.

Across Asia and the Middle East, the 2026 selection includes 600 Key hotels, with 173 new Keys and promotions, and 34 Three Key properties. The programme also expanded into four new markets this year, Mongolia, Myanmar, Armenia and Kazakhstan, and extended its coverage in Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Singapore and Vietnam.

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