25 UAE hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah named Michelin Key winners

Dubai has the largest number of Two Key hotels, including One&Only The Palm, Bvlgari Resort Dubai and The Lana, alongside Atlantis The Royal. Abu Dhabi's top result was Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, also awarded Two Keys. In Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton's Al Wadi Desert property received Two Keys, while Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah received One Key. Desert and island resorts also appear on the list, including Al Maha and Anantara Qasr al Sarab in the Liwa Desert.