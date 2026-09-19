25 UAE hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah named Michelin Key winners

Atlantis The Royal remains UAE’s only Three Key hotel in 2026 Michelin list
Dubai: The MICHELIN Guide has released its 2026 hotel Key selection, with the UAE featuring 82 hotels across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Of these, 58 are new additions, and 25 hotels received a MICHELIN Key.
The Key is MICHELIN's hotel classification system, introduced in 2024, similar to how stars rate restaurants. Hotels can receive One, Two or Three Keys depending on the quality of the stay they offer.
Of the UAE's 25 Key hotels, 19 received One Key, five received Two Keys, and one received Three Keys. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai remains the country's only Three Key hotel.
Dubai has the largest number of Two Key hotels, including One&Only The Palm, Bvlgari Resort Dubai and The Lana, alongside Atlantis The Royal. Abu Dhabi's top result was Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, also awarded Two Keys. In Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton's Al Wadi Desert property received Two Keys, while Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah received One Key. Desert and island resorts also appear on the list, including Al Maha and Anantara Qasr al Sarab in the Liwa Desert.
|Emirate
|Hotel
|MICHELIN Key Distinction
|Dubai
|Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
|Three MICHELIN Keys
|Dubai
|One&Only The Palm
|Two MICHELIN Keys
|Dubai
|Bvlgari Resort Dubai
|Two MICHELIN Keys
|Dubai
|The Lana, Dorchester Collection
|Two MICHELIN Keys
|Dubai
|Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Dubai
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|Mandarin Oriental Jumeira
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|ME Dubai
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|The St. Regis Dubai The Palm
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|Address Beach Resort
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|The St. Regis Downtown Dubai
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
|One MICHELIN Key
|Dubai
|The Biltmore Villas
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi
|Two MICHELIN Keys
|Abu Dhabi
|Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|ERTH Abu Dhabi Hotel
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Rosewood Abu Dhabi
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort
|One MICHELIN Key
|Abu Dhabi
|Anantara Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort (Liwa Desert)
|One MICHELIN Key
|Ras Al Khaimah
|The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
|Two MICHELIN Keys
|Ras Al Khaimah
|Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort
|One MICHELIN Key
Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN's international director, said the hospitality sector has shown strong momentum this year, with close to 470 hotels added to the Key selection worldwide, as more hoteliers work to offer guests personalised and immersive stays.
Globally, MICHELIN's hotel selection now includes more than 9,400 properties, of which 2,832 hold a Key. This is made up of 155 Three Key, 657 Two Key and 2,020 One Key hotels, an increase of more than 2,200 hotels since the Key programme launched in October 2025.
Across Asia and the Middle East, the 2026 selection includes 600 Key hotels, with 173 new Keys and promotions, and 34 Three Key properties. The programme also expanded into four new markets this year, Mongolia, Myanmar, Armenia and Kazakhstan, and extended its coverage in Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Singapore and Vietnam.