GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

MICHELIN Guide Dubai announces fifth edition ceremony on October 6

From fine dining to Bib Gourmand: MICHELIN Guide Dubai's full picture

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
MICHELIN Guide Dubai announces fifth edition ceremony on October 6
avatara.ae

Dubai: Dubai's culinary community will gather at Atlantis The Royal on October 6, 2026, as the MICHELIN Guide hosts its fifth annual Restaurant Ceremony in the emirate, unveiling an updated selection of the city's top dining addresses.

The evening will bring together chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality leaders and media from across the region, marking another milestone in Dubai's growing reputation as a global dining destination. The ceremony continues to be staged in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), which serves as the guide's official destination partner in the city.

Since its launch five years ago, MICHELIN Guide Dubai has become a fixture of the city's culinary calendar, charting the rapid growth and rising sophistication of a food scene shaped by chefs and restaurateurs from around the world, and enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

A celebration beyond the stars

Once the new selection is revealed on stage, guests will move into a reception where the night's celebrations continue over cocktails. The centrepiece of this after party will be a lineup of MICHELIN recognised restaurants serving signature bite sized creations, giving attendees a first hand taste of the craftsmanship behind each kitchen.

Restaurants confirmed to take part include:

  • Row on 45: Two MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025

  • avatāra: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025

  • Glass Hostaria: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Italy 2026

  • Hōseki: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025

  • Berenjak: Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025

What the ratings actually mean

The MICHELIN Guide's star system remains the most closely watched benchmark in the culinary world. A single star marks a restaurant worth stopping for. Two stars signal cooking so accomplished it justifies a detour. Three stars, the guide's highest honour, are reserved for exceptional cuisine worth planning a special journey around.

Alongside the stars sits the Bib Gourmand, a widely loved distinction that celebrates restaurants serving excellent food at more accessible prices.

Whatever the category, every restaurant in the selection is judged against the same five criteria MICHELIN inspectors apply worldwide: the quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, harmony of flavours, the personality the chef brings to their cooking, and consistency, both across the menu and over repeat visits.

With the countdown now on to October 6, Dubai's restaurant scene waits to see which addresses will earn, or retain, a place among the city's most celebrated tables.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Five minutes before you drive: tyre checks that matter

Five minutes before you drive: tyre checks that matter

4m read
FAB tests 24/7 cross-border payments with Citi

FAB tests 24/7 cross-border payments with Citi

2m read
Suhail itself has yet to be seen with the naked eye in the UAE, with fog and prevailing weather conditions obscuring the star close to the south-eastern horizon before sunrise.

Suhail rises over UAE, marking shift toward cooler days

3m read
Etihad passengers can now book flights with Jaywan

Etihad passengers can now book flights with Jaywan

2m read