MICHELIN Guide Dubai announces fifth edition ceremony on October 6

From fine dining to Bib Gourmand: MICHELIN Guide Dubai's full picture
Dubai: Dubai's culinary community will gather at Atlantis The Royal on October 6, 2026, as the MICHELIN Guide hosts its fifth annual Restaurant Ceremony in the emirate, unveiling an updated selection of the city's top dining addresses.
The evening will bring together chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality leaders and media from across the region, marking another milestone in Dubai's growing reputation as a global dining destination. The ceremony continues to be staged in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), which serves as the guide's official destination partner in the city.
Since its launch five years ago, MICHELIN Guide Dubai has become a fixture of the city's culinary calendar, charting the rapid growth and rising sophistication of a food scene shaped by chefs and restaurateurs from around the world, and enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
Once the new selection is revealed on stage, guests will move into a reception where the night's celebrations continue over cocktails. The centrepiece of this after party will be a lineup of MICHELIN recognised restaurants serving signature bite sized creations, giving attendees a first hand taste of the craftsmanship behind each kitchen.
Restaurants confirmed to take part include:
Row on 45: Two MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025
avatāra: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025
Glass Hostaria: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Italy 2026
Hōseki: One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025
Berenjak: Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025
The MICHELIN Guide's star system remains the most closely watched benchmark in the culinary world. A single star marks a restaurant worth stopping for. Two stars signal cooking so accomplished it justifies a detour. Three stars, the guide's highest honour, are reserved for exceptional cuisine worth planning a special journey around.
Alongside the stars sits the Bib Gourmand, a widely loved distinction that celebrates restaurants serving excellent food at more accessible prices.
Whatever the category, every restaurant in the selection is judged against the same five criteria MICHELIN inspectors apply worldwide: the quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, harmony of flavours, the personality the chef brings to their cooking, and consistency, both across the menu and over repeat visits.
With the countdown now on to October 6, Dubai's restaurant scene waits to see which addresses will earn, or retain, a place among the city's most celebrated tables.