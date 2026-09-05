The coffee once served in Sheikh Zayed's majlis, and the story behind every finjan of gahwa in UAE

Spend enough time around a majlis and you notice that gahwa comes with its own quiet language, one that has very little to do with words. The coffee is always poured and received with the right hand, a custom followed so closely that even left handed guests are expected to observe it. Whoever is serving traditionally holds the dallah steady in one hand and the finjan in the other, moving first to the eldest or most honoured guest in the room before working around to everyone else. The cup itself is never filled to the top, only part way, because a full cup would signal the visit is over, while a partly filled one is really an invitation to stay a little longer.