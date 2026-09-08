UAE MOHRE skill levels explained: How they affect jobs, visas and salaries

How MOHRE skill levels shape job eligibility, documentation and benefits
Dubai: Your skill level is more than an internal HR classification. The level assigned to a private-sector job can affect employment documentation, qualification requirements and, in some cases, visa and residency options, experts say.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classifies private-sector occupations into nine skill levels, based on factors including qualifications, experience and the complexity of the work.
Understanding where a job falls within this system can therefore be important for both employees and employers, particularly when applying for work permits, processing residency visas or hiring skilled professionals.
The nine levels broadly cover jobs ranging from managerial and professional roles to occupations requiring fewer formal qualifications.
Level 1: Legislators, managers and business executives
Level 2: Professionals in scientific, technical and human fields
Level 3: Technicians in scientific, technical and humanitarian fields
Level 4: Clerical support workers
Level 5: Service and sales workers
Level 6: Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers
Level 7: Craft and related trades workers
Level 8: Plant and machine operators and assemblers
Level 9: Elementary occupations
A detailed list of occupations under each skill level is available through MOHRE’s official job descriptions page - www.mohre.gov.ae/en/job-descriptions
Firose Khan, CEO and Managing Partner of Arabian Business Centre – Amer, employees can usually find their skill level listed on their labour contract and labour card as an occupation code. The relevant occupation codes for different job types can be found on the MOHRE job descriptions page.
According to Khan, the classification is linked to the skills and qualifications required for the occupation.
"Skill levels one to three require a diploma, degree or higher, noting that Level 1 includes roles such as managers and business executives, while Level 2 covers professions in areas such as medical and scientific fields and Level 3 includes technicians and associate professionals. For skilled occupations, the relevant qualification may also need to be attested by the competent authorities," Khan, said.
MOHRE states that workers earning less than Dh4,000 a month or who do not hold a degree are not considered skilled workers under its classification for certain purposes.
Some professions also require a professional licence from the relevant authority. Examples include doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers and legal consultants, he said.
For lower skill levels, qualification requirements are different. Workers in Levels 6 to 9 may also be required to complete a mandatory MOHRE orientation session (Tawjeeh training) covering UAE labour laws, rights and responsibilities.
Muhammad Tariq, Founder and CEO of InZone Group, said an employee’s skill classification can have a direct impact on how a company manages its workforce.
“Correctly classifying talent within MOHRE's framework ensures correct documentation, qualifications, and salary requirements are met, which in turn keeps visa processing smooth and compliance strong,” he said.
For employees, the classification can become particularly relevant when dealing with residency and family sponsorship.
"Workers classified at skilled levels can receive a longer grace period after cancellation of their residence visa, while higher skill levels can also make it easier to meet requirements for sponsoring dependants or family members, subject to the applicable salary and other criteria," Khan, said
"In the UAE, highly skilled professionals with degrees or specialized certifications often qualify for long-term residency options like the Golden Visa. This makes it easier for employers to attract and retain top global talent for critical roles," Tariq, said.
The classification is also important when businesses are expanding their workforce.
“Hiring the right talent isn't just about capability on paper; roles must also align with the company's licensed activities and its available work-permit quota,” Tariq said.
Ensuring that the occupation, qualifications and work permit requirements are correctly aligned can help businesses avoid compliance issues while making it easier to expand their workforce.
For employees, understanding their MOHRE skill level can therefore provide greater clarity about the requirements attached to their occupation and how their classification may affect employment and residency-related processes.