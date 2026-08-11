UAE worker protection schemes pay out more than Dh832 million

The number of accommodation facilities registered in MoHRE’s Labour Accommodation System exceeded 2,800 by the end of June. These facilities provide accommodation for around two million workers and are subject to standards covering comfort, health and safety.

As part of the policy, more than 12,000 rest stations are planned for delivery riders during the period, providing workers with designated areas to rest and recover from high temperatures.

The ministry said around 800,000 workers took part in celebrations organised at more than 60 locations across the UAE during the first half of the year. The activities, held in cooperation with government and private-sector partners, were aimed at promoting social inclusion and wellbeing among workers and marking national occasions and holidays.

“The positive results recorded in the first half of 2026 reflect our commitment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to fostering a safe, stable, and sustainable work environment,” she said.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said more than 44,000 workers benefited from the Workers Protection Programme, receiving over Dh320 million in compensation by the end of June. Separately, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme paid more than Dh512 million to workers who lost their jobs from the beginning of 2024 through the first half of 2026.

Dubai: The UAE’s worker protection system delivered more than Dh832 million in compensation to workers during the first half of 2026, as authorities stepped up efforts to safeguard labour rights, strengthen financial security and improve workplace wellbeing.

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