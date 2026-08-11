UAE worker protection schemes pay out more than Dh832 million

More than 44,000 workers received compensation under the Workers Protection Programme
Dubai: The UAE’s worker protection system delivered more than Dh832 million in compensation to workers during the first half of 2026, as authorities stepped up efforts to safeguard labour rights, strengthen financial security and improve workplace wellbeing.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said more than 44,000 workers benefited from the Workers Protection Programme, receiving over Dh320 million in compensation by the end of June. Separately, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme paid more than Dh512 million to workers who lost their jobs from the beginning of 2024 through the first half of 2026.
The ministry said the latest results reflect its efforts to build a safe, stable and sustainable labour market while protecting workers’ financial entitlements and improving their quality of life.
Dalal Alshehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the results demonstrate the ministry’s commitment to creating a working environment that protects workers’ interests while maintaining a balance with employers’ rights.
“The positive results recorded in the first half of 2026 reflect our commitment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to fostering a safe, stable, and sustainable work environment,” she said.
She added that the ministry’s strategy focuses on strengthening partnerships with federal and local government entities and the private sector to improve compliance with labour legislation and enhance worker protection.
The ministry said around 800,000 workers took part in celebrations organised at more than 60 locations across the UAE during the first half of the year. The activities, held in cooperation with government and private-sector partners, were aimed at promoting social inclusion and wellbeing among workers and marking national occasions and holidays.
MoHRE also reported significant progress in worker awareness programmes, which are delivered in 17 languages.
All targeted workers completed mandatory guidance courses, while more than 1.3 million workers benefited from specialised awareness programmes designed to familiarise them with their rights, responsibilities and workplace regulations.
The ministry said the results highlight the importance of cooperation with private-sector establishments in promoting social responsibility and compliance with worker protection standards.
Its digital and field inspection systems also supported implementation of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which runs from June 15 to September 15.
As part of the policy, more than 12,000 rest stations are planned for delivery riders during the period, providing workers with designated areas to rest and recover from high temperatures.
Worker welfare has also been supported through improved labour accommodation standards.
The number of accommodation facilities registered in MoHRE’s Labour Accommodation System exceeded 2,800 by the end of June. These facilities provide accommodation for around two million workers and are subject to standards covering comfort, health and safety.
Alshehhi said the first-half results underline the effectiveness of the UAE’s comprehensive approach to labour protection and contribute to the country’s wider efforts under the “We the UAE 2031” vision.
Dh320m+ paid to more than 44,000 workers under the Workers Protection Programme.
Dh512m+ paid through the Unemployment Insurance Scheme from 2024 through H1 2026.
800,000 workers took part in celebrations at more than 60 locations during H1 2026.
1.3 million+ workers benefited from specialised awareness programmes.
100% of targeted workers completed mandatory guidance courses.
Awareness programmes are available in 17 languages.
More than 12,000 rest stations are planned for delivery riders during the heat-stress period.
More than 2,800 labour accommodation facilities are registered with MoHRE.
Around 2 million workers are accommodated in facilities meeting health, safety and comfort standards.