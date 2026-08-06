UAE labour claims centre handles 3.4 million calls in first six months of 2026

MoHRE centre uses AI and smart analytics to boost labour market services
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)’s Labour Claims and Advisory Centre engaged with more than 3.4 million calls in the first half of the year. This included over 1.119 million inbound calls and more than 2.3 million outbound calls, states a performance report.
The figures reflect growing customer confidence in the centre's services and highlight its central role in supporting customers by responding to inquiries, guiding them through services and procedures, and ensuring swift transactions.
Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said: “We continue to invest in developing the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre as one of our most important direct communication channels with customers. We do this by leveraging the latest AI applications and smart analytics, while strengthening integration across service channels to ensure rapid response times, accurate information, and seamless access to services. We are also committed to using customer feedback and expectations to refine and enhance our offerings. This supports the Ministry’ goals and the leadership’s strategy to deliver world-class government services that put the customer first, thereby improving quality of life and the ease of doing business in the UAE.”
“These results reflect the Ministry’s success in building a comprehensive customer service system built on efficiency and innovation. It aligns with the rapid growth of the UAE’s labour market and enables the Ministry to deliver high-quality services tailored to various customer segments in accordance with global best practices.” Al Qara added.
The Labour Claims and Advisory Centre (80084) provides comprehensive support to customers, responds to queries regarding employment services, enables the submission of labour claims, and guides users through digital services. It promotes the use of smart platforms and offers direct remote communication without the need to visit the ministry or its service centres.