UAE labour claims centre handles 3.4 million calls in first six months of 2026

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said: “We continue to invest in developing the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre as one of our most important direct communication channels with customers. We do this by leveraging the latest AI applications and smart analytics, while strengthening integration across service channels to ensure rapid response times, accurate information, and seamless access to services. We are also committed to using customer feedback and expectations to refine and enhance our offerings. This supports the Ministry’ goals and the leadership’s strategy to deliver world-class government services that put the customer first, thereby improving quality of life and the ease of doing business in the UAE.”