MOHRE’s Tawasul platform handles 27 million interactions in H1 2026, achieves 90.4% customer satisfaction

Unified smart platform drives rapid, AI-enabled services under Zero Bureaucracy
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that it handled more than 27 million customer interactions through its integrated “Tawasul” (Communication) platform during the first half of 2026, underscoring the ministry’s continued efforts to enhance digital government services and customer engagement.
Performance indicators revealed that the ministry maintained high standards of service quality and responsiveness, with the Tawasul platform recording an overall customer satisfaction rate of 90.4 percent.
The ministry attributed this achievement to the continued enhancement of its smart and digital communication channels, in line with the UAE Government’s vision and MOHRE’s strategy to improve government services while advancing a proactive, seamless digital service model powered by innovation and artificial intelligence to support the government’s Zero Bureaucracy initiative. The approach places customers at the center of service delivery while contributing to a more competitive and sustainable labour market and enhancing quality of life.
Multiple Communication Channels
Through its official platforms, MOHRE said its diverse communication channels enable customers and members of the public to submit complaints, inquire about procedures and application processes, provide feedback and suggestions, request technical support, file reports, and access a wide range of other services.
The ministry said these channels are designed to simplify customer engagement and deliver high-quality services that meet users’ expectations through accessible and user-friendly tools, all within the innovative Tawasul ecosystem, which operates according to the latest international technologies and service standards.
The Tawasul platform includes the 600590000 contact centre, WhatsApp services, live chat through the ministry’s website and smart application, the email service ask@mohre.gov.ae, customer communication kiosks at MOHRE service centres offering video and voice calls, the Voice of the Customer system, the Customer First Forum, the ministry’s official social media accounts @mohre_uae, an interactive automated response system, awareness notifications for employers and employees, and the monthly establishment account statement service.
High Service Efficiency
MOHRE reaffirmed the efficiency of the Tawasul platform in delivering distinguished customer services, particularly through rapid responses to inquiries and effective solutions to customer challenges.
The ministry said these achievements reflect its commitment to innovation based on flexibility, proactivity, operational readiness, and rapid responsiveness to customer needs.
It also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering services in accordance with the Global Star Rating System, adopting excellence across all customer communication procedures through innovative tools that save time and effort while ensuring staff are well trained to respond quickly, accurately, and effectively to customer requests.
Performance Highlights
During the first six months of 2026, the ministry’s contact centre handled more than 1.24 million inbound and outbound calls, including approximately 815,000 calls resolved directly by customer service representatives.
Around 30,000 calls were completed through automated services without the need for human intervention, while self-service channels processed nearly 68,000 requests.
The contact centre also made approximately 285,000 outbound calls as part of proactive customer follow-up and engagement initiatives, in addition to receiving nearly 42,500 video calls through its digital platform.
Meanwhile, digital communication channels continued to experience strong growth. The Tawasul platform handled approximately 123,000 WhatsApp interactions, around 90,000 emails, more than 76,000 live chat conversations, and completed over 13,000 procedural services and reports.
Strengthening Direct Customer Engagement
As part of its efforts to strengthen direct engagement with customers and involve them in service development, the ministry organised 18 Customer Councils, attended by more than 2,500 customers.
The Voice of the Customer system processed approximately 209,000 requests, including feedback, suggestions, appreciation messages, and technical support requests, reinforcing a culture of continuous improvement and customer-driven service design.
The ministry also continued expanding its proactive services by sending more than 4.7 million establishment account statements via email and SMS, while receiving around 1,000 requests for account statement services through its various communication channels. These initiatives help employers monitor the status of their establishments proactively and on a regular basis.
In addition, MOHRE intensified its public awareness efforts by distributing approximately 11 million emails, 6 million SMS messages, and 500,000 WhatsApp messages as part of its awareness campaigns covering labour legislation and ministry services.
The ministry also distributed nearly 2.5 million customer satisfaction surveys across its communication channels, with more than 140,000 customers participating in the feedback process.
Smart Integrated Platform
The Tawasul platform is built on a unified and secure technological infrastructure supported by advanced digital mechanisms that ensure transparency, privacy, customer satisfaction, and future readiness.
The ministry said the platform aligns with the UAE Government’s vision for next-generation public services while enabling customers and community members to inquire about procedures and application processes, submit feedback and suggestions, request technical support, file reports, and access a broad range of services in accordance with the latest international technologies and global best practices.