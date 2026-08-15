Abu Dhabi’s TAMM handles 55.5m transactions, with 98% completed digitally

Unified platform drives instant services, high satisfaction and major cost savings
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Government Enablement (DGE) has revealed a series of figures and indicators reflecting the scale of usage of the “TAMM” platform. The platform has 4.5 million registered users, while more than 45 government and private-sector entities offer their services through the platform. The application has also received a rating of 4.7 on app stores, while customer satisfaction reached 94%.
The figures were announced during a media tour organised by the department at the “TAMM Factory” in Abu Dhabi, attended by Dr Mohammed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM; Ruba Yousuf Al Hassan, Director-General of Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight at DGE Abu Dhabi; and Hammad Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Customer Service and Happiness at TAMM.
The department said 55 million transactions had been submitted through the platform, with around 98% completed digitally, while approximately 77% were processed instantly.
The (DGE) added: "The TAMM platform delivered a strong performance during the first half of 2026, further strengthening its position as one of the key pillars of Abu Dhabi’s digital government transformation. The platform recorded tens of millions of digital transactions while expanding the range of government services available to customers through a unified digital platform.
Recent indicators released by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi revealed that TAMM completed 55.5 million transactions during the period, with digital transactions accounting for around 98% of the total. The figures reflect the rapid shift towards digital government services and the reduced need for customers to visit traditional service centres."
According to the data, more than 18 million transactions are completed annually through TAMM, with 77% processed instantly.
The data showed that the total number of registered transactions reached 55.5 million, including 54.98 million digital transactions, 187,400 transactions assisted by artificial intelligence, and 325,800 in-person transactions. The digital adoption rate stood at 98%.
A total of 46 million transactions were completed, with 75.8% processed instantly. Of these, 35 million transactions were completed immediately, four million within one day, and seven million taking more than one day.
The TAMM platform provides 1,199 services, including 1,125 local services and 38 federal services, in addition to services from 36 private-sector entities, bringing the total number of service providers to 48.
The total number of TAMM users reached 4.6 million, including 700,000 local users and 3.9 million residents, while the number of active users stood at three million.
TAMM’s channels recorded a total of 855.39 million interactions, including 416 million through the mobile application, 426 million through the digital portal, five million through the contact centre, 326,000 through service centres, and eight million through the TAMM AI Assistant.
Other channels recorded 2,000 interactions through “TAMM Car”, 5,000 through social media, 165,000 via email, 19,000 video calls and 246,000 voice calls.
According to the data, customer satisfaction reached 94.6%, while the customer index stood at 90.1%, the service recovery index at 68.7%, and the service stability index at 94%.
The “AI and Automation” dashboard recorded 1.8 million users, 12.1 million messages and 7.4 million conversations. AI-powered interactions accounted for 97.11%, while 2.89% were transferred to human agents.
The TAMM AI Assistant recorded a satisfaction rate of 93.96%, with a positive rating of 78.3%, compared with 21.7% negative ratings.
The data showed that the TAMM AI Assistant provides 115 services and has processed 180,000 transactions, in addition to 37,000 service payment transactions.
In terms of environmental impact, digital services helped save 110 million sheets of paper annually between June 2025 and June 2026, while avoiding more than 233,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
The platform generated annual government savings of AED 722.8 million and helped save 7.5 million government working hours annually between June 2025 and June 2026. It also helped avoid more than 45 million in-person visits to service centres each year during the same period.
In terms of geographic usage, the data recorded 5.3 million instances, including 4.6 million in Abu Dhabi, 688,400 in Al Ain, 77,300 in Al Dhafra and 49 in the Northern Emirates.
The platform’s indicators also recorded 2.2 million instances under “Living in Abu Dhabi”, 677,200 through government services and 131,600 through TAMM channels.
The figures demonstrate that TAMM is no longer simply an electronic channel for completing transactions, but has become an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s government service delivery ecosystem by bringing government services together within a unified digital experience that enables customers to complete their transactions through a single access point.
The high customer satisfaction rate also highlights the importance of combining digital transformation with ease of use. The success of government platforms is measured not only by the number of transactions completed digitally, but also by how easily and clearly customers can access and complete the services they need.
Maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction therefore remains an ongoing challenge for the platform, particularly as its user base expands and the number of services and entities connected to it continues to grow.