Finance House PJSC posts 179% surge in H1 2026 profit, net operating income jumps 57%

Total comprehensive profit increased 179% to Dh25.55m in H1 2026, from Dh9.15m in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi: Finance House PJSC and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Finance House Group (FH Group), reported a total comprehensive profit of Dh25.55 million for the half year ended 30 June 2026, an increase of 179% from Dh9.15 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The performance was delivered against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, regional conflict, evolving economic conditions and periods of uncertainty across financial markets. The FH Group’s diversified business model, disciplined execution and prudent risk management framework enabled it to navigate the complex environment while delivering steady growth and sustainable profitability.
Net interest income increased by circa 40 per cent to Dh85.63 million, compared to Dh61 million in H1 2025, while net fee and commission income grew by circa 57.5 per cent. Net insurance income nearly doubled to Dh8.90 million, compared to Dh4.65 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Investment income from groupwide investing activities increased to Dh25.37 million, compared to Dh9.34 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, supported by disciplined asset allocation, sound investment decisions and a long-term strategic approach.
As a result, the Group’s net operating income rose by circa 57 per cent to Dh119.02 million, compared to Dh75.80 million in H1 2025. The Group also maintained a strong liquidity and capital position, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for circa 14 per cent of total assets as at 30 June 2026. The Group’s capital adequacy ratio remained robust at circa 24 per cent, providing adequate headroom for sustained asset growth.
Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House PJSC, said: “The FH Group demonstrated resilience, disciplined execution and the strength of our diversified business model during the first half of 2026. Our financing, insurance and stock broking business verticals delivered stellar performances, while our proprietary investment portfolio also performed exceptionally well despite the prevailing uncertainties.
As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic. The underlying fundamentals of the UAE economy remain strong, supported by progressive government policies, continued infrastructure investment, and sustained economic diversification. The Board and Management remain committed to pursuing sustainable growth, maintaining financial discipline, embracing innovation and delivering superior value to our shareholders.”
Together, the group remains well positioned to build on the strong foundation established during the first half of 2026 and continue creating enduring value for all our stakeholders.