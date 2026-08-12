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ADNIC H1 profit falls 14% after geopolitical risks and flood claims weigh

Insurance revenue edges up to Dh4.1b while investment income rises to Dh150.4m

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News
Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News
Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company reported a 14.6% year-on-year decline in first-half profit after tax to Dh201 million, with geopolitical risks, flood-related claims and short-term investment market volatility weighing on earnings.

Profit before tax fell 13.8% to Dh225.1 million from Dh261.2 million a year earlier, while the company said the results included prudent provisions linked to geopolitical risks and flood claims.

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Insurance revenue still edged higher to Dh4.1 billion during the six months ended June 30, compared with Dh4 billion in the same period last year.

Claims weigh on insurance result

ADNIC's net insurance service result declined to Dh215.4 million from Dh258.5 million a year earlier, reflecting the more challenging claims environment during the period.

Gross written premiums reached Dh6.14 billion, supported by growth from strategic clients and additional business from major construction projects.

The group reported a combined ratio of 95.2%, a key measure of underwriting performance that compares claims and operating costs with premiums earned.

During the first half of 2026, ADNIC remained focused on protecting our customers, strengthening our market position and advancing our long term growth strategy through disciplined underwriting, strategic diversification and international expansion.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC,

Investment income provides support

Net investment income increased 5.6% to Dh150.4 million from Dh142.4 million in the first half of 2025.

ADNIC attributed the increase to higher bond interest income and rental income, together with disposal activity across its investment portfolio.

Other operating expenses rose to Dh115.5 million from Dh110.8 million a year earlier.

India expansion moves ahead

ADNIC continued its overseas expansion during the period, with its GIFT City branch in India becoming fully operational from April 1.

The branch builds on the insurer's existing cross-border reinsurance business and gives the company a direct presence in the Indian market.

ADNIC also signed an agreement with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the second quarter to provide an insurance programme for employees and their families.

"Alongside our financial performance, we continued to make meaningful progress against our strategic priorities through the successful operational launch of our India branch and the strengthening of partnerships that create long term value for our customers," said Jugal Madaan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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