ADNIC honored for Emiratisation efforts at prestigious Nafis Awards

ADNIC secures top spot in Insurance Sector and Gold Award for Emiratisation excellence

Gulf News Report
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, has been honored with two prestigious recognitions at the Nafis Award Ceremony – Third Cycle (2024–2025), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

ADNIC received the first-place award in its category within the UAE’s insurance sector, additionally it also collected the Gold Category Award in recognition of its exceptional efforts in supporting Emiratisation and empowering national talent.

These accolades serve as a recognition of ADNIC’s unwavering commitment to advancing the UAE’s Emiratization strategy and fostering sustainable professional growth for UAE nationals within the private sector. These honors reaffirm ADNIC’s continued alignment with the UAE’s national goals, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate leader driving talent development, economic growth, and sustainable progress across the private sector.

“With the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the UAE to move forward with a strategic vision that reflects its deep commitment to placing Emiratisation at the core of sustainable national development and economic competitiveness. At ADNIC, we are proud to contribute to this vision by nurturing and empowering Emirati talent as the foundation for long-term growth and resilience," said Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC. "Receiving two distinctions at the Nafis Awards is a proud milestone for us and a testament to our ongoing efforts to align with the UAE’s national priorities. This recognition reaffirms our role in supporting the country’s strategic direction and ensuring that Emiratis continue to lead the advancement of the insurance sector and the wider private sector economy.”

The Nafis Awards are organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding contributions to national talent development and align with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

