ADNIC honored for Emiratisation efforts at prestigious Nafis Awards

“With the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the UAE to move forward with a strategic vision that reflects its deep commitment to placing Emiratisation at the core of sustainable national development and economic competitiveness. At ADNIC, we are proud to contribute to this vision by nurturing and empowering Emirati talent as the foundation for long-term growth and resilience," said Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC. "Receiving two distinctions at the Nafis Awards is a proud milestone for us and a testament to our ongoing efforts to align with the UAE’s national priorities. This recognition reaffirms our role in supporting the country’s strategic direction and ensuring that Emiratis continue to lead the advancement of the insurance sector and the wider private sector economy.”