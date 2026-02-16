GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

How to increase your UAE gratuity with the Alternative End-of-Service Scheme

Traditional vs. alternative gratuity: How to build a 'second salary' in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Introduced in 2024, the scheme by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation lets UAE employees grow gratuity through investments instead of a fixed payout.
Introduced in 2024, the scheme by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation lets UAE employees grow gratuity through investments instead of a fixed payout.
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you are an employee in the UAE, you now have a powerful way to increase your gratuity. The Alternative End-of-Service Benefits (ESOB) Scheme offers a modern alternative to traditional payouts, allowing your hard-earned money to grow through strategic investments.

What is the Alternative End-of-Service Benefits (ESOB) Scheme?

Introduced in 2023, this is a voluntary scheme where end-of-service benefits are invested in proven, high-performing Investment Funds.

The scheme was implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in collaboration with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Its primary goal is to provide employees with investment returns on their benefits, ensuring their money works harder for them over time.

Which one is better - Alternative ESOB or traditional gratuity?

Deciding which path is better depends on your financial goals. Here is how they compare:

  • Traditional gratuity: This is a fixed lump sum based on your basic salary. It only increases if your salary rises and is paid out only when you leave your job.

  • The Alternative ESOB: Under this plan, employers pay monthly contributions (5.83 per cent - 8.33 per cent of basic salary) into professionally managed funds.

The scheme works if you prefer investment growth instead of a fixed payout, but this depends on whether your employer or company signs up. If that happens, you will be able to track and modify contributions through one of the fund’s online platforms.

How to sign up for the savings scheme

The employer submits a request to MOHRE, then chooses an approved investment fund. They need to select the employees they wish to register in the scheme while ensuring their employees’ entitlements from the previous period, as per the Labour Law, are preserved.

Accredited investment funds available to employees

The following investment funds offer flexible options in both conventional and Sharia-compliant structures. All funds listed below are licensed and regulated by the SCA:

• Ghaf Benefits
• Daman Investments
• National Bonds
• First Abu Dhabi Bank

Grow your gratuity: Voluntary contributions

You can grow your savings even faster by contributing voluntarily. You have the option to contribute up to 25 per cent of your total annual salary to an approved scheme.

How to contribute:

  • Monthly deductions directly from your wages.

  • One-time lump-sum transfers directly to the fund.

These voluntary contributions earn investment returns just like employer payments and offer total flexibility, they can be withdrawn at any time, either partially or in full.

What happens when you leave your job?

At the end of your employment, you are entitled to 100 per cent of employer-paid contributions and all investment returns earned during your tenure.

You then have a choice: withdraw the funds immediately or keep them invested to continue growing. If you move to a new job, you can keep the same fund or transfer your savings to the one selected by your next employer.

Related Topics:
UAE gratuity

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation develops policies for alternative end-of-service savings scheme

New end-of-service scheme: MoHRE launches consultation

2m read
UAE Job Loss Insurance: The three-month cash compensation provides security for employees who have lost their jobs due to reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation until they find a new job.

UAE ILOE: When does the payout stop?

2m read
Apricot Capital to launch Trade & Invest platform

Apricot Capital to launch Trade & Invest platform

4m read
The UAE is home to many distinct marine species, such as green turtles, hawksbill turtles and dugongs.

UAE launches $3m plan to protect dugongs in 5 nations

3m read