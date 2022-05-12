Article 30 of Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022

Subject to the provisions of Article (52) of the Decree-Law, the end of service benefits due to workers working in part-time or job-sharing types and not on a full-time basis shall be calculated pursuant to the following mechanism:



1. The number of working hours set out in the employment contract per year divided by the number of working hours in the full-time contract per year multiplied by 100 equal to the percentage on which the end of service benefit should be calculated, then, this percentage should be multiplied by the value of the end of service benefit due for the full-time employment contract.



2. The end of service benefit shall not apply in the case of temporary employment if its duration is less than one year.