Signing a UAE job offer? Check this specific clause before you agree
Dubai: When you receive a job offer in the UAE’s private sector, your contract will usually show a 'total salary'. But a closer look often reveals that this amount is split into different components - a basic salary and several allowances such as housing or transport.
Understanding your basic salary, referred to as the 'basic wage' in UAE Labour Law, is important because many of your employment benefits are calculated using this figure, not your total pay.
Under UAE Labour Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021), the basic wage or basic salary is the amount specified in your employment contract that is paid in return for your work.
It forms only one part of your overall salary package. Many employers provide additional allowances, such as housing, transport or other incentives.
Your total salary therefore includes:
Basic salary (basic wage)
Allowances and benefits
According to the law, allowances may be provided to help cover living costs or may be linked to performance, such as a percentage of sales or profits.
If you are working in the UAE’s private sector, your basic salary will be listed in your employment contract. The document typically includes a breakdown showing:
Basic salary
Housing allowance
Transport allowance
Any other benefits or incentives
If you do not have a copy of your contract:
Check your company’s HR portal, if available
Download a digital version of your employment contract through the official MOHRE website or mobile app
Your basic salary plays a key role in calculating several employment benefits in the UAE. These include:
Gratuity, also known as severance pay, is the amount you receive when your employment ends, provided you have completed at least one year of continuous service.
Under Article 51 of the UAE Labour Law, gratuity for foreign full-time employees is calculated based on the basic wage:
21 days’ basic pay for each year during the first five years of service
30 days’ basic pay for each additional year after that
Any partial year worked is also taken into account in the final calculation.
The Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme provides financial support if you lose your job due to reasons beyond your control and meet eligibility criteria.
If approved, you may receive compensation equivalent to 60 per cent of your basic salary for up to three months.
If your role qualifies for overtime pay, the additional payment is calculated using your basic salary, not your total salary including allowances.
It is important to note that not all employees are eligible for overtime, depending on their job category and contract.
If you leave your job and still have unused annual leave, you maybe entitled to receive payment for those days. Under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, Article 19(2), this payment is calculated based on your basic wage.
Your total salary may give you a sense of your monthly income, but your basic salary determines several key financial entitlements, including gratuity, overtime, job loss insurance payouts and annual leave encashment.
Before signing an employment contract, it is important to review how much of your salary is allocated as basic pay versus allowances, as this can significantly affect your long-term benefits and final settlement when you leave a job.