Dubai: Looking to find out details of your salary breakdown? If you need to calculate the gratuity you can expect if you leave your job, or are looking to calculate your leave pay, you will need to know exactly how much your basic salary is. But how do you find out? Here is all you need to know.

What is basic salary and why is it important?

According to the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – your basic wage or basic salary is the salary stipulated in your employment contract, which is “paid in consideration of your work under the employment contract”.

The basic salary is just part of your overall salary, as many employment contracts may provide additional allowances for housing, transport, or other incentives. Your total salary includes the basic wage as well as these allowances, which are provided to meet the cost of living, or as a percentage of sales, for example.

Knowing your basic salary is important, as this is the amount that will be used to calculate your gratuity, job loss (Involuntary Loss of Employment – ILOE) insurance payout, as well as the compensation for working on a public holiday.

Here’s how you can find out how much your basic salary is:

1. Check your company’s Human Resources (HR) system

If your company provides an online HR system, you can log in to access a copy of your employment contract.

Your labour contract usually has the salary breakdown in Article 2 of the contract, on the second page, where you will be able to see a breakdown of your salary, including your basic salary and all the other allowances you receive.

2. Use the MOHRE app

Download the MOHRE app, which is available for Apple and Android devices and then sign in using the UAE Pass. Go to ‘dashboard’ on the bottom of the screen and scroll down until you see the option to ‘view contract’.

It will then show you a pdf version of your employment contract, where you will be able to see a breakdown of your salary.

3. Visit a Tasheel centre