72% plan to switch jobs as competition and AI reshape hiring
Dubai: If you are planning to change jobs in the UAE this year, you are not alone. New data from LinkedIn shows that nearly three in four professionals across the country are preparing to look for a new role in 2026 – but many are also bracing for a tougher, more complex hiring landscape.
Research from LinkedIn reveals that 72 per cent of UAE professionals plan to look for a new job this year, even as 65 per cent say finding a role has become harder over the past 12 months. For job seekers, the message is clear: opportunity is growing, but so is competition.
For the UAE’s large expatriate workforce, the findings highlight both promise and pressure, as employers expand, new sectors grow, and artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in recruitment.
While 74 per cent of professionals in the UAE say they are happy in their current jobs, many are still exploring better pay, career progression and more flexible working conditions. Heightened competition is now the main barrier, with 63 per cent citing an overcrowded candidate pool as the biggest challenge.
For businesses, this means access to a broader talent base. For job seekers, it means standing out is becoming more difficult – especially in popular sectors such as technology, finance, marketing, aviation, hospitality and healthcare.
This tightening job market is being felt on both sides. Three in four hiring professionals in the UAE say it has become harder to find qualified talent, underlining a growing mismatch between available roles and the skills employers need.
Ali Matar, LinkedIn’s Emerging Markets Leader in EMEA, said the UAE workforce is digitally advanced but operating in a fast-changing environment.
“UAE professionals are among the most digitally forward in the region and globally, but they are also navigating a hiring environment that is evolving incredibly fast,” he said. “The data shows a clear need for more guidance, more transparency, and more support as AI becomes central to recruitment.”
What this means for UAE and global expat job hunters: opportunity is growing, but strategy will matter more than ever
Artificial intelligence is now central to the hiring process, from screening CVs to matching candidates with roles. In the UAE, 81 per cent of professionals say they are confident using AI at work, one of the highest rates globally. Many already use AI tools to refine CVs, prepare for interviews and search for roles.
However, confidence does not equal clarity. 56 per cent of UAE job seekers say they do not understand how AI affects their visibility in the hiring process, while 46 per cent are unsure how to stand out when AI is used to screen applications. For many, the process feels opaque, with 35 per cent saying they receive no response at all after applying for jobs.
The concern is not about using technology – it is about understanding how decisions are made. Job seekers want transparency around how algorithms prioritise candidates and what really makes a profile or application rise to the top.
On the employer side, AI has become essential. Nearly half of UAE recruiters say they could not do their job without AI, and 76 per cent credit it with helping them fill roles faster. From shortlisting to interview scheduling, AI is now core infrastructure.
Yet the transition has not been seamless. 68 per cent of UAE talent acquisition professionals say they are not fully prepared for how AI is transforming hiring, and 75 per cent worry that AI-led interviews can feel too impersonal if not handled carefully. Four in five recruiters say they want better training to keep up with AI’s rapid evolution.
The result is a hiring environment where both candidates and employers see the value of AI – but feel unsure about parts of its implementation.
With more professionals actively looking for work and companies struggling to secure the right skills, salary expectations are likely to remain a key negotiating point in 2026. In high-demand fields such as technology, data, AI, cybersecurity, engineering and healthcare, skilled candidates are still in a strong position to command competitive packages.
However, in crowded sectors, employers may feel less pressure to raise salaries, placing greater emphasis on experience, certifications, adaptability and digital skills. For job seekers, investing in upskilling and specialising could be the difference between securing an offer and being overlooked.
For expatriates, the data also underlines the importance of understanding market trends, visa rules, employer demand and sector growth when planning a move to or within the UAE.
The workforce is not standing still. More than one in three job seekers say they are actively learning new skills, refreshing their profiles and expanding the types of roles they consider. The focus is shifting from simply applying for jobs to strategically positioning oneself for what the market will demand.
For UAE nationals and expatriates alike, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of movement, ambition and recalibration. The appetite to change jobs is high, sectors are expanding, and AI is unlocking new efficiencies. At the same time, competition is intensifying and hiring is becoming more selective.
The takeaway is simple: the UAE job market is not slowing down – it is becoming smarter, faster and more complex. Those who understand how AI works, invest in in-demand skills and stay flexible will be best placed to succeed.
