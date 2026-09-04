Complaints can be filed through the MOHRE app, website or labour claims centre
Abu Dhabi: Workers and members of the public in the UAE can report 11 types of labour violations to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, including forced labour, sexual harassment, unpaid end-of-service benefits and excessive overtime.
The ministry said that when a dispute arises between an employer and a domestic worker and an amicable settlement cannot be reached, a labour complaint can be registered through the channels provided by MOHRE, allowing the case to enter the formal review process.
The ministry identified 11 types of reports that can be submitted: fake Emiratisation, forced labour and human trafficking, failure to comply with Emiratisation requirements, sexual harassment, failure to pay end-of-service benefits, requiring employees to work more than two additional hours, breaches of heat-stress protection rules, violations of labour accommodation requirements, employing a worker in breach of regulations, violations of occupational health and safety requirements, and failure to grant annual leave, provide payment in lieu or carry leave forward.
MOHRE said its community reporting service allows members of the public to flag unlawful practices at establishments, helping strengthen oversight and raise compliance levels across the labour market.
Complaints can be submitted through the MOHRE UAE app, the ministry’s website or by contacting the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre on 80084.