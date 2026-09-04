The ministry identified 11 types of reports that can be submitted: fake Emiratisation, forced labour and human trafficking, failure to comply with Emiratisation requirements, sexual harassment, failure to pay end-of-service benefits, requiring employees to work more than two additional hours, breaches of heat-stress protection rules, violations of labour accommodation requirements, employing a worker in breach of regulations, violations of occupational health and safety requirements, and failure to grant annual leave, provide payment in lieu or carry leave forward.