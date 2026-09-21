Court said 457 workers received their dues in full and 491 received partial payments
Abu Dhabi: Nearly Dh7.8 million has been recovered for 948 workers in Abu Dhabi following the resolution of three collective labour cases within three months, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court announced on Monday.
The court recovered a total of Dh7,811,933 from claims worth Dh12.3 million.
Of the 948 workers involved, 457 received their financial entitlements in full, while another 491 received partial payments.
The remaining amounts will be paid through regular instalment plans to ensure workers continue to receive the money owed to them.
The money was recovered through joint efforts by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the parties involved in enforcing the settlements.
Payments were made through judicial deposits as well as direct payments following amicable settlements between the parties.
The settlement process also allowed workers to remain in their jobs with the companies involved in the cases.
According to the court, this helped maintain employment relationships while ensuring workers received their financial entitlements.
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said the cases reflected its efforts to resolve collective labour disputes quickly and safeguard workers’ rights under UAE laws.
It added that cooperation with MoHRE also aims to improve the enforcement of labour settlements and support a stable working environment.