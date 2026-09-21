GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Abu Dhabi Labour Court recovers Dh7.8m for 948 workers

Court said 457 workers received their dues in full and 491 received partial payments

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The settlements helped workers receive payments while allowing them to remain in their jobs.
The settlements helped workers receive payments while allowing them to remain in their jobs.

Abu Dhabi: Nearly Dh7.8 million has been recovered for 948 workers in Abu Dhabi following the resolution of three collective labour cases within three months, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court announced on Monday.

The court recovered a total of Dh7,811,933 from claims worth Dh12.3 million.

Of the 948 workers involved, 457 received their financial entitlements in full, while another 491 received partial payments.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The remaining amounts will be paid through regular instalment plans to ensure workers continue to receive the money owed to them.

How were the payments recovered?

The money was recovered through joint efforts by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the parties involved in enforcing the settlements.

Payments were made through judicial deposits as well as direct payments following amicable settlements between the parties.

The settlement process also allowed workers to remain in their jobs with the companies involved in the cases.

According to the court, this helped maintain employment relationships while ensuring workers received their financial entitlements.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said the cases reflected its efforts to resolve collective labour disputes quickly and safeguard workers’ rights under UAE laws.

It added that cooperation with MoHRE also aims to improve the enforcement of labour settlements and support a stable working environment.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The mother had sought Dh25,000 in compensation for material and emotional harm, along with interest at 5 per cent from the date of her claim until payment in full, court costs and legal fees.

Worker assaults a child, says childcare was not her job

2m read
Can your employer take money from your UAE gratuity?

Can your employer take money from your UAE gratuity?

4m read
New summer schedule aims to enhance work-life balance in Dubai

MOHRE sets out 11 workplace violations to report now

1m read
The guidance also outlined circumstances in which an employment contract may end by operation of law.

Kuwait sets out when workers can quit without notice

2m read