Following the decision, Dubai Courts' Enforcement Department directed the insurance company to liquidate the workers' insurance coverage. After applying the terms of the policy, the insurer determined that Dh1.38 million was payable within the limits of the available coverage.

The case arose under the workers' insurance system introduced by the UAE Cabinet in 2018 as an alternative to the bank guarantee system previously required for employers. The scheme, overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, is designed to protect workers' rights by ensuring payment of key employment benefits when an employer defaults.

In its reasoning, the court emphasised that contractual obligations are binding on all parties and must be honoured according to their terms. It also cited established legal principles confirming that where contract provisions are clear and unambiguous, they must be enforced as written.

The court noted that the insurance certificates issued for the workers expressly incorporated the terms of the insurance policy, which grants the insurer the right to recover any compensation paid to workers from the employer responsible for the debt.

The court ultimately ordered the company to pay Dh1,380,299 to the insurance provider, together with legal interest at 5 per cent per year from the date of judicial claim until full settlement, as well as court fees, expenses and lawyer's fees.

The judgment further stated that the employer's liability to reimburse the insurer arose once the insurance coverage was liquidated and the workers' dues were paid, regardless of whether the underlying labour ruling had become final.

The court found that the insurer had fulfilled its obligations after receiving an enforcement order to settle the workers' claims and therefore acquired a legal right to recover the amount from the employer.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.