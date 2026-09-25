Binance expands its financial super app offering with the launch of bStocks in the UAE

bStocks gives UAE users 24/7 access to tokenised US stocks and ETFs
Abu Dhabi: Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users, today announced the launch of bStocks for eligible users in the UAE, marking another milestone in the company’s vision of becoming a financial super app.
The launch expands Binance’s growing ecosystem beyond digital assets, enabling users to access select U.S. stocks through tokenized securities within a single platform.
As Binance continues to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology, bStocks provide users with a more accessible and flexible way to diversify their portfolios while benefiting from blockchain-native capabilities.
Users in the UAE can already access a wide range of financial services, including crypto trading, earning products, etc. The addition of bStocks further strengthens Binance’s ambition to bring multiple financial opportunities together into one seamless ecosystem, making it easier for users to manage different asset classes through a single platform.
bStocks are tokenized securities designed to mirror the price* of select U.S. stocks and ETFs. Issued by BTech Holdings Limited, a Binance group affiliate, each bStock is intended to track the price of a corresponding underlying share held with a regulated custodian.
While bStocks do not represent actual ownership of the underlying stocks, they are designed however to combine traditional finance with blockchain technology. They offer eligible users a simpler and more flexible way to access U.S. equity markets.
*bStocks are designed to track the price of the corresponding underlying asset, but are not guaranteed to reflect its real-time market price at all times.
Start trading from just US$5.
4/7 trading, allowing users to trade beyond traditional stock market hours*
elf-custody, with the ability to transfer supported bStocks to compatible BNB Chain wallets.
On-chain utility, enabling supported bStocks to be used across compatible blockchain applications.
Diversification, by accessing both digital assets and tokenized U.S. equities through one trusted platform.
* Prices outside traditional market hours may be especially volatile, and trading during these periods carries additional risk.
Corporate actions, including stock splits and dividend-related adjustments, are processed automatically in accordance with the applicable product structure, helping users maintain continuous exposure without requiring manual action
At launch, eligible users will have access to tokenized securities representing:
Circle Internet Group (CRCLB/USDT)
Micron Technology (MUB/USDT)
NVIDIA (NVDAB/USDT)
Sandisk (SNDKB/USDT)
Tesla (TSLAB/USDT)
In addition to the above, many other bStocks are available on Binance and are expected to be introduced progressively, subject to applicable approvals.
Commenting on the launch, Tarik Erk, head of MENAT said: “At Binance, we’re building much more than a cryptocurrency platform, we’re building a financial super app designed to give users seamless access to a growing range of financial opportunities through one trusted ecosystem.
The launch of bStocks in the UAE marks another important step in that journey. By bringing tokenized US equities onto blockchain infrastructure, we’re making access to US equity markets, more flexible and better aligned with how today’s digital-first users want to manage their finances.
As we continue expanding our ecosystem, our focus remains on simplifying financial access while connecting traditional finance with the innovation of blockchain technology.”