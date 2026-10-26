Milano by Danube achieves 250% surge in global sales, eyes $25 million quarterly target

Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano by Danube, said, "The response during the first phase of the Canton Fair has been extremely encouraging, with a strong inflow of customers from different parts of the world. We expect this momentum to continue into the second phase. Our ready-stock position allows us to respond quickly and dispatch orders within 15 days, giving customers an advantage when time is critical. We are focused on converting this interest into business, targeting a further 250 per cent growth over the next two quarters and $25 million in sales within a single quarter."