Visitors can reach Global Village from four major Dubai bus stations during Season 31.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is operating four direct bus routes to Global Village during its 31st season, providing residents and tourists with convenient public transport connections to the popular attraction.
The services connect Global Village with Al Rashidiya, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Mall of the Emirates bus stations. The routes offer visitors an alternative to driving, particularly during the upcoming 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday, New Year celebrations and the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) season, when demand for leisure and entertainment destinations is expected to increase.
RTA has announced the following four routes, with services operating at regular intervals:
Route 102: From Al Rashidiya Bus Station, every 60 minutes.
Route 103: From Union Bus Station, every 40 minutes.
Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, every 60 minutes.
Route 106: From Mall of thng 55th Eid Al Etihad holidaom Global Village, allowing passengers to plan their journeys using Dubai's public bus network.
The direct bus connections provide an additional travel option for residents and tourists planning visits to Global Village during the UAE's upcoming holiday period.
With the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, New Year festivities and the Dubai Shopping Festival bringing more visitors to entertainment and shopping destinations across the emirate, public transport offers an alternative to private vehicles.
Visitors can use the four RTA routes to reach Global Village from different parts of Dubai without having to drive directly to the attraction.
Passengers are advised to check the latest RTA service information before travelling, as bus timings and operations may change. The direct connections make it easier to plan a visit to Global Village while avoiding the need to drive the entire journey.