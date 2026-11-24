Both Philippine missions will suspend public services from December 2 to 4
Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE planning to visit the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai are advised to take note of a three-day closure during the upcoming 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday.
Both Philippine missions will be closed to the public from December 2 to 4, in observance of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad, also known as the UAE National Day.
Although regular public services will be paused during the holiday, Filipinos who require urgent assistance can contact the respective missions through their respective hotlines.
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has provided the following contact numbers:
Assistance-to-Nationals (for overseas Filipino workers): +971 56 270 9157
Assistance-to-Nationals (for non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) services: +971 54 557 2121
Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482
Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836
The numbers are available through SMS, calls, and WhatsApp. The embassy can also be contacted by email.
On the other hand, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has also advised the Filipino community that its office will be closed during the same three-day period.
Filipinos requiring urgent consular assistance can contact the following numbers:
Passport, notarial, and civil registry matters: +971 4 220 7800
Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756
For contract verification and assistance involving overseas Filipino workers, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai can be reached through:
MWO Dubai: +971 50 652 6626 or +971 56 353 5558
Filipinos who need passport services, document processing, contract verification, or other routine consular transactions have been encouraged to arrange their visits ahead of the holiday closure.
Those with urgent concerns during the three-day break should use the designated contact numbers for the proper channels.
Regular public services have been expected to resume after the holiday closure.