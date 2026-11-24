Both Philippine missions will be closed to the public from December 2 to 4, in observance of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad, also known as the UAE National Day.

Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE planning to visit the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai are advised to take note of a three-day closure during the upcoming 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday.

The numbers are available through SMS, calls, and WhatsApp. The embassy can also be contacted by email.

Although regular public services will be paused during the holiday, Filipinos who require urgent assistance can contact the respective missions through their respective hotlines.

For contract verification and assistance involving overseas Filipino workers, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai can be reached through:

On the other hand, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has also advised the Filipino community that its office will be closed during the same three-day period.

Those with urgent concerns during the three-day break should use the designated contact numbers for the proper channels.

Filipinos who need passport services, document processing, contract verification, or other routine consular transactions have been encouraged to arrange their visits ahead of the holiday closure.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.