Motorists prohibited from displaying unapproved stickers, flags and logos
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has announced a series of safety and traffic regulations for the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations on 2 December, banning unauthorised vehicle parades, unapproved car decorations and the use of spray cans.
In guidelines issued on Monday, the ministry urged motorists and members of the public to observe traffic regulations, follow police instructions and cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and orderly celebrations.
Under the regulations, motorists are prohibited from displaying stickers, signs or logos on their vehicles unless they comply with the approved celebration guidelines. Only the UAE flag and officially permitted symbols may be displayed.
The ministry also banned unauthorised vehicle parades and spontaneous gatherings, directing participants to celebrate at designated locations and authorised events. Blocking roads, obstructing traffic or disrupting the movement of other road users is prohibited.
Drivers must comply with their vehicles' permitted passenger capacity, while passengers are prohibited from leaning out of windows or sunroofs while vehicles are moving.
The guidelines also prohibit covering windscreens or side windows with decorations that obstruct visibility, concealing front or rear number plates, changing vehicle colours or tinting windows in violation of existing regulations.
The ministry further banned the use of spray cans of any kind, whether inside or outside vehicles, by drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
Playing excessively loud music or other audio that disturbs the public is also prohibited.
The regulations extend to clothing and accessories, prohibiting unauthorised scarves and requiring clothing and symbols used during the celebrations to comply with officially approved guidelines.
The ministry called on the public to maintain order and celebrate responsibly, avoiding any behaviour that could endanger motorists, passengers, pedestrians or other road users.
The UAE will celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December, commemorating the formation of the federation in 1971.