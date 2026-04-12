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Abu Dhabi Police urge public not to hold celebratory parades without authorisation

Police highlighted the dangers of holding random marches

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi Police urge public not to hold celebratory parades without authorisation
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The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has called on the public not to organise any celebratory marches or gatherings unless they are pre-approved by the relevant authorities. The force emphasised the importance of adhering to applicable laws and regulations to safeguard public safety and prevent behaviors that could endanger lives and property.

It stressed that organising events through legal channels contributes to enhancing security and ensuring smooth traffic flow. Community members were also encouraged to cooperate and report any violations, reflecting a strong sense of awareness and social responsibility.

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The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the dangers of holding random marches and gatherings on roads, as well as unsafe behaviours such as leaning out of vehicle windows or sunroofs. Such actions constitute traffic violations. Article 1 stipulates that “driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers the driver’s life or the lives, safety, or security of others” carries a penalty of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Furthermore, Article 94 of the Federal Traffic Law states that “vehicles participating in parades without a permit or outside authorised circumstances” are subject to a fine of Dh500, 4 traffic points, and a 15-day vehicle impoundment for light vehicles.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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