Abu Dhabi Police urge public not to hold celebratory parades without authorisation

Police highlighted the dangers of holding random marches
The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has called on the public not to organise any celebratory marches or gatherings unless they are pre-approved by the relevant authorities. The force emphasised the importance of adhering to applicable laws and regulations to safeguard public safety and prevent behaviors that could endanger lives and property.
It stressed that organising events through legal channels contributes to enhancing security and ensuring smooth traffic flow. Community members were also encouraged to cooperate and report any violations, reflecting a strong sense of awareness and social responsibility.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the dangers of holding random marches and gatherings on roads, as well as unsafe behaviours such as leaning out of vehicle windows or sunroofs. Such actions constitute traffic violations. Article 1 stipulates that “driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers the driver’s life or the lives, safety, or security of others” carries a penalty of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.
Furthermore, Article 94 of the Federal Traffic Law states that “vehicles participating in parades without a permit or outside authorised circumstances” are subject to a fine of Dh500, 4 traffic points, and a 15-day vehicle impoundment for light vehicles.