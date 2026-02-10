Abu Dhabi Police remains committed to launching and organising innovative community initiatives that strengthen partnerships with the public, promote road safety awareness, and reinforce a culture of safe driving through modern and interactive approaches. The initiative also introduced the public to the historical role of the Old Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department building in vehicle registration and license issuance in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while supporting events that bring together classic vehicle enthusiasts. This reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s continued approach to enhancing quality of life and fostering positive communication with all segments of society.