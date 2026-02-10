GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Police organises classic vehicle parade in collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi

The procession set off from Al Maqta Museum

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
A large number of classic vehicle enthusiasts took part in the parade, featuring vintage four-wheel-drive and saloon cars dating back to the 1950s and 1960s
The Police Heritage Section at the Protocol and Public Relations Department of Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, organized a classic vehicle parade. The procession set off from Al Maqta Museum and concluded at the Old Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department building, as part of a community event aimed at reviving classic vehicle showcases and strengthening positive engagement with members of the public.

A large number of classic vehicle enthusiasts took part in the parade, featuring vintage four-wheel-drive and saloon cars dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. The participating vehicles displayed their historic designs, reflecting various stages in the evolution of the automotive industry, drawing notable interaction from spectators and admirers of classic automobiles.

Abu Dhabi Police remains committed to launching and organising innovative community initiatives that strengthen partnerships with the public, promote road safety awareness, and reinforce a culture of safe driving through modern and interactive approaches. The initiative also introduced the public to the historical role of the Old Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department building in vehicle registration and license issuance in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while supporting events that bring together classic vehicle enthusiasts. This reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s continued approach to enhancing quality of life and fostering positive communication with all segments of society.

