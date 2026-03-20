Dubai boosts Eid security with patrols, drones and emergency teams

Motorists, beachgoers and parents urged to follow safety rules during Eid
Dubai’s Events Security Committee has completed preparations for Eid Al Fitr, rolling out a comprehensive security and traffic management plan to ensure public safety across the emirate during the holiday.
The plan was finalised during a coordination meeting chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Chairman of the Events Security Committee, in the presence of police station directors, security officials from malls and tourist destinations, and committee members.
Authorities said the strategy covers all Eid-related activities, including securing mosques hosting Eid prayers and intensifying patrols across key roads, vital areas, tourist hotspots, shopping centres and open markets to maintain safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.
The plan is being implemented in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to support seamless mobility across the city during the festive period.
Officials confirmed that the Command and Control Centre will operate around the clock to receive emergency calls and coordinate rapid response by specialised teams. Residents are urged to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, or use the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police smart app.
Major General Al Mazrouei outlined the scale of deployment, which includes:
677 security patrols
37 land rescue patrols
29 marine security boats
5 marine rescue boats
2 helicopters
4 operations rooms
145 ambulance points
48 bicycles
208 civil defence vehicles
55 marine transport units
7 traffic and transport control centres
4 rapid response vehicles
24 light recovery vehicles
106 trains
14,000 taxis
19,000 limousine vehicles
1,300 public buses
Dubai Police also issued safety guidelines for the holiday, urging motorists to adhere to speed limits and avoid reckless driving. Beachgoers were advised to remain vigilant and supervise children at all times, while jet ski users were reminded to keep a safe distance from family areas.
Drivers of desert bikes and four-wheel-drive vehicles were urged to exercise caution and avoid excessive speeds.
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Authorities also warned parents against allowing children to use fireworks due to the risks of burns, serious injuries and fires that could endanger lives and property.
Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Eid for all through proactive measures and community cooperation.