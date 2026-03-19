UAE strengthens security and traffic readiness for Eid Al Fitr

Interior Ministry plans heightened police presence at mosques, markets
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has stepped up security and traffic preparedness nationwide ahead of Eid Al Fitr, in coordination with relevant authorities and police general commands, as part of a comprehensive plan to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.
The ministry said measures are in place to allow residents to celebrate the holiday in a safe and stable environment, with an increased security and traffic presence at key locations, including mosques, Eid prayer areas and shopping centres.
It added that operations rooms are working around the clock in coordination with police and strategic partners to ensure rapid response to incidents and emergencies.
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Traffic plans have also been activated to manage congestion during peak periods, with patrols deployed to regulate movement and maintain road safety.
The ministry issued safety guidelines urging the public to remain calm and respond promptly to official alerts, move to safe locations when required, and avoid gathering at incident sites.
It also warned against spreading rumours or sharing unverified content, stressing that information should only be obtained from official sources.
Authorities called on motorists to adhere to traffic laws, avoid reckless driving and not misuse the festive atmosphere for dangerous behaviour.
The ministry further stressed the prohibition of fireworks, noting they are classified as explosives under Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019, and require prior licensing.
Violations may result in imprisonment of at least one year and fines of no less than Dh100,000, or both, while other breaches may carry penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of at least Dh50,000.
The ministry praised the public’s cooperation, saying it reflects a high level of awareness and contributes to maintaining safety and stability across the country.