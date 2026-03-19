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UAE strengthens security and traffic readiness for Eid Al Fitr

Interior Ministry plans heightened police presence at mosques, markets

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has stepped up security and traffic preparedness nationwide ahead of Eid Al Fitr, in coordination with relevant authorities and police general commands, as part of a comprehensive plan to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

The ministry said measures are in place to allow residents to celebrate the holiday in a safe and stable environment, with an increased security and traffic presence at key locations, including mosques, Eid prayer areas and shopping centres.

It added that operations rooms are working around the clock in coordination with police and strategic partners to ensure rapid response to incidents and emergencies.

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Traffic plans have also been activated to manage congestion during peak periods, with patrols deployed to regulate movement and maintain road safety.

The ministry issued safety guidelines urging the public to remain calm and respond promptly to official alerts, move to safe locations when required, and avoid gathering at incident sites.

It also warned against spreading rumours or sharing unverified content, stressing that information should only be obtained from official sources.

Authorities called on motorists to adhere to traffic laws, avoid reckless driving and not misuse the festive atmosphere for dangerous behaviour.

The ministry further stressed the prohibition of fireworks, noting they are classified as explosives under Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019, and require prior licensing.

Violations may result in imprisonment of at least one year and fines of no less than Dh100,000, or both, while other breaches may carry penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of at least Dh50,000.

The ministry praised the public’s cooperation, saying it reflects a high level of awareness and contributes to maintaining safety and stability across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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