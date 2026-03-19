Sharjah Police bust illegal fireworks trade, seize 60 tonnes of pyrotechnics

Authorities warn of safety risks, urge public to report violations
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have confiscated 60 tonnes of illegal fireworks and arrested individuals involved in storing and preparing them for sale, as part of ongoing efforts to protect public safety and curb dangerous practices during festive periods.
Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the operation followed intensive monitoring and field surveillance, which enabled authorities to track down those promoting the materials and identify their storage locations.
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“The individuals were found in possession of large quantities of fireworks ready for illegal distribution. Legal action has been taken, and the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution,” he said.
Al Ajel stressed that the unregulated sale and random use of fireworks pose a serious threat to public safety, warning of potential injuries, accidents, fires, and damage to property, in addition to causing disturbance in residential areas.
Sharjah Police have called on residents, particularly parents, to comply with safety regulations and educate children about the risks associated with fireworks.
Members of the public are also urged to report violations through the non-emergency hotline 901. Authorities confirmed that inspection and awareness campaigns will continue to address such practices and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.