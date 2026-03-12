Sharjah Police reviews security, traffic plans ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Sharjah Police gears up for Eid with enhanced security measures
Sharjah: The Higher Leadership Council of Sharjah Police held its third meeting of 2026 to review key security priorities and preparations for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday.
The meeting was chaired by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and attended by council members, department directors, and a number of specialised officers.
Officials discussed several topics aimed at enhancing security and improving quality of life across the emirate. The council also reviewed the security, traffic and community plans prepared for the Eid holiday to ensure smooth operations and maintain safety during the festive period.
The plans are designed to boost operational readiness and strengthen coordination among relevant teams, in line with best security practices across Sharjah.
Major General bin Amer praised the efforts of the various organisational and field teams, commending their high level of efficiency in carrying out security duties. He stressed the importance of continuing to work through an integrated approach focused on reinforcing safety and stability while serving the community.