Dubai enables 500 detainees to call families during Eid

Phone, video calls reconnect residents with loved ones in Eid initiative
In a gesture highlighting compassion and social solidarity, The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has organised a humanitarian initiative for around 500 residents at the violators shelter in Al Awir, allowing them to connect with their families during Eid Al Fitr.
The initiative forms part of the wider ‘Eid in Dubai’ campaign and aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ objectives, while also responding to current regional circumstances that may limit direct contact between residents and their loved ones.
Calling cards were distributed to enable detainees to make phone calls, offering them a chance to reconnect with family members during the festive period.
In addition, video call services were provided for Muslim residents, allowing virtual interactions that helped bridge distances and bring a sense of togetherness despite physical separation.
Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen emotional well-being and maintain family bonds, particularly during special occasions when separation can be most difficult.
GDRFA Dubai said such programmes reflect its ongoing commitment to placing people at the centre of its services, while promoting values of compassion, social cohesion and quality of life across the community.