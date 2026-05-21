Hotpack’s Eid Collection is supporting safer food packaging this Eid Al Adha

“Eid Al Adha is a season that brings communities together through hospitality, sharing, and generosity,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder and Group CEO of Hotpack Global. “During this time, businesses and families require packaging solutions that are practical, hygienic, durable, and dependable. Our Eid Collection has been developed to support those needs while helping ensure food safety, convenience, and operational efficiency during one of the busiest periods of the year.”