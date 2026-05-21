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Hotpack’s Eid Collection is supporting safer food packaging this Eid Al Adha

The company launches Eid packaging solutions for safer festive food handling

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Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director, Hotpack
Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director, Hotpack

Rooted in values of sacrifice, generosity, and togetherness, Eid Al Adha remains one of the most celebrated festivals in the region. Across the UAE, homes, restaurants, catering companies, supermarkets, and community organisations prepare for a period marked by large family gatherings, food sharing, charitable distribution, summer picnics, staycations, outdoor barbecues, and hospitality on a much larger scale than usual.

As preparations intensify during the festive season, the importance of safe, reliable, and hygienic food packaging becomes increasingly visible across both households and businesses. From preserving freshness during food preparation to ensuring safe transportation and distribution, packaging plays an essential role in supporting smooth operations throughout Eid Al Adha celebrations.

To support these seasonal requirements, Hotpack Global has introduced its special Eid Collection, designed to meet the needs of both families and commercial businesses during the festive period. The collection includes a wide range of packaging solutions suitable for family gatherings, catering services, takeaway operations, gifting, food delivery, supermarkets, cloud kitchens, and large-scale meat distribution activities associated with Eid Al Adha.

“Eid Al Adha is a season that brings communities together through hospitality, sharing, and generosity,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder and Group CEO of Hotpack Global. “During this time, businesses and families require packaging solutions that are practical, hygienic, durable, and dependable. Our Eid Collection has been developed to support those needs while helping ensure food safety, convenience, and operational efficiency during one of the busiest periods of the year.”

With large-scale food preparation and meat handling becoming central to Eid Al Adha activities, maintaining hygiene, freshness, and product integrity is especially important. Hotpack’s packaging solutions are designed to support safe food handling while helping reduce leakage, contamination risks, and transportation challenges during distribution and delivery.

The collection features durable and leak-proof containers, secure lids, takeaway packaging, insulated products, serving solutions, paper bags, trays, wraps, and catering essentials designed for both hot and cold food applications. These solutions are intended to help restaurants, catering companies, retailers, and logistics providers manage increased seasonal demand more efficiently while ensuring convenience for consumers.

The festive season also places additional pressure on foodservice operators managing high delivery volumes, bulk orders, and charitable meal distribution. Reliable packaging therefore becomes critical not only for presentation and convenience but also for maintaining food quality throughout storage and transportation.

“At Hotpack, we understand that packaging during Eid serves a much larger purpose beyond functionality alone,” Mr. Jebbar added. “It supports food safety, protects product quality, simplifies distribution, and helps businesses operate more efficiently during periods of high demand. At the same time, consumers today are increasingly conscious about responsible choices, which is why we continue focusing on practical packaging solutions that also align with evolving environmental expectations.”

Alongside performance and convenience, Hotpack continues to expand its range of recyclable, reusable, and responsibly sourced packaging solutions in line with growing demand for more environmentally conscious alternatives across the UAE’s foodservice and retail sectors.

Eid Al Adha once again highlights the importance of preparation, community support, and dependable solutions that help businesses and families celebrate safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

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