Discounts cover flights to Europe, Canada and Africa for travel until June 15, 2027
Abu Dhabi: UAE travellers planning their winter holidays or an overseas getaway in 2027 can save up to 20 per cent on Etihad Airways flights as the Abu Dhabi-based airline launches its White Friday sale across more than 50 destinations, it announced Monday.
The limited-time offer is available for bookings made until November 29, 2026, with discounted travel valid from December 7, 2026, to June 15, 2027.
The promotion covers destinations across Europe, Canada and Africa, including some of the airline's newest additions to its growing international network.
Among the destinations highlighted in the sale are Calgary in Canada and Gothenburg in Sweden. Travellers looking for a European city break can consider Bucharest in Romania or Luxembourg, while Zanzibar offers a beach holiday.
The promotion also includes the option to book Business Class, where passengers can enjoy fully-flat seats, premium dining and lounge access.
Etihad launched its Abu Dhabi–Calgary service in October 2026 and upgraded its upcoming Gothenburg route to year-round operations following strong booking demand. Gothenburg flights are scheduled to begin on December 17.
Travellers must book their tickets by November 29 to take advantage of the discounts. The travel window runs until June 15, 2027, covering the winter holiday period and the first half of next year.
The sale comes as Etihad continues to expand its international network from Abu Dhabi, adding new destinations and strengthening connections between the UAE and major global markets.
The airline also recently marked 20 years of operations in the United States, having grown from its first New York service in 2006 to six American gateways.
Passengers flying to the US can use the preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to complete immigration and customs checks before departure, allowing them to arrive in the US as domestic passengers.