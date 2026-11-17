Amazon's White Friday sale in the UAE is scheduled to run from 19 to 30 November 2026, but shoppers already have something to explore. Early offers are appearing ahead of the main event, including practical products that might otherwise get overlooked among the bigger electronics promotions. A kitchen bin designed to separate waste, fresh tennis overgrips and a sturdy roasting pan are hardly headline-grabbing purchases. Yet these are precisely the kinds of items that can make everyday routines easier. Four products deserve a closer look before the sale gets into full swing.