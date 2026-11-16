Amazon White Friday 2026: What to watch before the deals arrive

It’s that time of year again when shoppers across the UAE start preparing for one of the biggest shopping events on the calendar. Amazon White Friday 2026 is set to run from 19 to 30 November, bringing 12 days of shopping opportunities across electronics, home appliances, kitchen essentials and more. Whether you have been waiting to upgrade something at home or simply want to make the most of the upcoming offers, a little preparation can go a long way. With the sale just around the corner, now is a good time to build your wishlist, compare prices and work out which deals will actually be worth your money.