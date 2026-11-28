There's something particularly satisfying about finishing a book at midnight and being able to start another without getting out of bed. It's one of the reasons a Kindle makes such an appealing White Friday purchase, especially if your bedside table is already disappearing beneath a stack of paperbacks. Of the models featured in White Friday shopping event, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is our pick for most readers, thanks to its generous screen, adjustable warm light and long battery life.