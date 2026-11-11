Amazon 11.11 UAE deals 2026: 6 tempting offers you might regret missing before the sale ends

We've selected six products based on their features and usefulness. Prices and availability can change during the event, so check each live Amazon.ae offer before deciding. Not every deal necessarily ends tonight.

Our top pick to investigate is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, particularly for shoppers considering a premium smartphone upgrade. But there are compelling everyday purchases here too, including Bose QuietComfort headphones, the colour-screen Kindle Colorsoft and Nutricook's versatile electric pressure cooker.

Amazon UAE's 11.11 Deals Week is entering its final stretch, and November 11 is a good opportunity to revisit the products you have been considering before the sale wraps up tomorrow, November 12. From premium smartphones to practical kitchen appliances, this year's shopping event offers plenty of reasons to check your wishlist.

6 Amazon UAE 11.11 deals worth checking today

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The camera system is another reason to consider it, particularly if you enjoy travel photography or recording video. Samsung's combination of ultrawide and telephoto lenses provides more flexibility than relying on digital zoom alone.

Samsung equips the phone with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 200MP main camera. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor is designed to handle demanding apps and multitasking, while the S Pen adds a practical way to annotate documents and take handwritten notes.

If you've been waiting for a sale to upgrade your smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deserves a close look. Its combination of a large display, versatile cameras and integrated S Pen makes it particularly appealing to people who use their phones for both work and entertainment.

2. Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best for: Frequent travellers, commuters and people who want fewer distractions while working.

If your current headphones are uncomfortable during long flights or office hours, this is a practical deal to investigate.

Comfort is a particular strength. In its review, TechRadar praised the lightweight design, effective noise cancellation and suitability for extended listening sessions.

Bose also provides adjustable equaliser settings through its companion app, giving listeners more control over the sound. Bluetooth connectivity makes them suitable for everyday wireless listening, while the included audio cable provides another connection option.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones combine active noise cancellation with a comfortable over-ear design. Their Quiet Mode prioritises noise cancellation, while Aware Mode allows more of your surroundings to be heard without removing the headphones.

A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be one of the most frequently used technology purchases you make, especially if you spend time travelling or working in shared spaces.

3. Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 16GB

Best for: Regular readers, illustrated-book enthusiasts and Kindle users interested in a colour display.

The Colorsoft is especially worth considering if you already enjoy Kindle books but would appreciate colour illustrations. Readers who mainly consume text-only novels may find a monochrome Kindle sufficient.

Unlike a conventional tablet, the Kindle is designed primarily around reading. Its dedicated E Ink screen and adjustable front lighting make it a convenient companion for reading at home, during commutes or while travelling.

Its seven-inch colour E Ink display allows book covers, illustrations and highlighted passages to appear in colour. That makes it particularly interesting for readers who enjoy illustrated nonfiction, travel books and titles where colour adds useful context.

For readers who have been considering an e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft brings an appealing addition to the familiar Kindle experience: colour.

4. Nutricook Smart Pot 2 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best for: Families, busy home cooks and anyone preparing regular batch-cooked meals.

Its appeal lies in everyday convenience rather than novelty, particularly if you regularly prepare rice, soups or one-pot dinners.

According to the manufacturer, the six-litre version is designed for approximately four to six people, making it a sensible option for family cooking.

The pressure-cooking function is particularly useful for dishes that normally require longer cooking times, including stews, beans and meat preparations. Nutricook also includes a smart lid with automatic sealing and a dedicated pressure-release control.

This six-litre multicooker combines nine cooking functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and rice preparation. Its 12 preset programmes help simplify familiar meals, while the stainless steel inner pot is removable for cleaning.

Not every worthwhile 11.11 purchase needs to be an expensive gadget. The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is a useful option for households that cook regularly but want to spend less time managing different appliances.

5. Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI955/60

Best for: Shoppers seeking a structured at-home IPL grooming routine, provided their hair and skin types are compatible.

Suitability is an important consideration. IPL technology depends on the contrast between hair colour and skin tone, and Philips specifies which combinations are compatible. Check the manufacturer's suitability chart and instructions before purchasing.

Philips also provides a companion app with treatment scheduling and reminders.

Its SmartSkin sensor helps identify an appropriate light setting, while five adjustable intensity levels provide additional control. The device supports both corded and cordless operation, which is useful when treating areas that are harder to reach.

Unlike a traditional epilator that mechanically removes hair, the Lumea uses intense pulsed light technology. Philips designed the BRI955/60 with three attachments for different areas: body, face and precision treatment for the bikini line and underarms.

The Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is worth considering if you've been planning to invest in an at-home hair-removal device.

6. Plaud Note Pro AI Note-Taking Device

Best for: Professionals, interviewers and frequent meeting attendees who need organised notes.

For journalists, consultants and professionals who regularly need to revisit meeting details, the device offers a practical way to organise recorded information. Always obtain appropriate consent before recording conversations.

One detail deserves attention before checkout: AI transcription allowances depend on the subscription plan. Plaud lists a Starter Plan with 300 minutes per month, with additional paid options available.

Plaud specifies up to 30 hours of recording and 64GB of internal storage. The accompanying software offers transcription, summaries and organisational tools across supported devices.

According to the manufacturer, the Note Pro supports recording both in-person conversations and phone calls, with automatic switching between recording modes. Its InstantView display provides useful recording information directly on the device.

This slim recording device is designed to capture conversations and turn them into searchable transcripts and structured summaries through Plaud's AI software.

If your working day involves frequent meetings, interviews or detailed conversations, the Plaud Note Pro is one of the more interesting technology purchases in this roundup.

What to check before buying during Amazon 11.11

Finally, compare the live offer with a reliable reference price rather than relying solely on a promotional percentage. Some offers may continue until November 12, while individual deals can change sooner.

Third, review the seller, warranty and any additional costs. For UAE buyers, electrical appliances should be compatible with local 220 to 240V power and appropriate Type G connections. Software-based devices such as the Plaud Note Pro may also involve ongoing subscriptions.

Second, consider how frequently you will use the product. Bose headphones may make sense for daily commuting, while a Nutricook Smart Pot could be more valuable to someone cooking several times a week. A discount alone does not make a rarely used appliance worthwhile.

First, confirm the exact model and configuration. Smartphone storage, Kindle generations and Philips Lumea attachments can vary between listings. Check that the model in the product box matches the features you want.

The final days of a major shopping event can encourage quick decisions, but three checks can help you identify a purchase that genuinely suits your needs.

Six useful upgrades to consider before the sale closes

With Amazon UAE's 11.11 Deals Week scheduled to end tomorrow, November 12, now is a sensible time to check the products already on your shopping list.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is our top pick for anyone planning a premium smartphone upgrade. Its camera system, large display and S Pen make it a versatile everyday device.

For travel and work, the Bose QuietComfort headphones offer a compelling combination of comfort and noise cancellation. The Kindle Colorsoft is a more specialised purchase for readers who appreciate colour illustrations, while the Nutricook Smart Pot 2 makes a strong case as an everyday kitchen appliance.

The Philips Lumea IPL 9000 suits shoppers considering an at-home grooming routine, and the Plaud Note Pro is worth investigating if meetings and recorded conversations are part of your working week.