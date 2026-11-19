Joanne Young waived anonymity after enduring abuse similar to France's Gisèle Pelicot case
For 13 years, Philip Young drugged and raped his then-wife Joanne in their suburban family home in southwest England, often after nights out and having invited strangers to join in.
He also filmed her without her knowledge in their home in Swindon, in harrowing events that bear striking similarities to the Gisele Pelicot case in France.
Like Gisele Pelicot -- who was drugged and raped by her former husband Dominique and abused by dozens of strangers over nearly a decade -- Joanne Young, 49, waived her right to anonymity.
The soft-spoken British mother-of-three has been hailed for her bravery, testifying to a court in the southern city of Winchester and sitting through the three-week trial of four men accused of abusing her with her husband while she was unconscious.
On Thursday, a jury found all four men guilty of abusing her jointly with her husband.
"This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it. The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way," she said Thursday after the verdict.
Admitting that while she now finds it difficult to leave her house, she said: "This horrific abuse showed me that home offered no protection either."
Earlier this year, Philip Young, 50, a former Conservative local councillor, admitted multiple sexual offences against his wife, including drugging and raping her.
On Thursday, Norman Macksoni, 48, and Richard Wilkins, 62, were found guilty of rape, while Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, and Mohammed Hassan, 38, were convicted of sexual assault.
A sixth co-defendant has also pleaded guilty, and police are searching for a seventh suspect.
Joanne Young "faced this process with extraordinary dignity and bravery", specialist prosecutor James Foster told a media briefing.
Both the Young and Pelicot cases involve middle-class, traditional families whose long-term marriages were described by the wives and their friends as "normal".
In her police interviews, played in court, Joanne Young insisted her sex life was "vanilla" and "monogamous".
"When we got married... It was us two kind of till the end," she said in a July 2024 police interview.
"They had a close circle of friends and family and from the outside they seemed a normal couple with a normal family life," prosecutor Sarah Jones told the court.
That version of reality came crashing down when police arrived at their doorstep in 2024 and searched Philip Young's devices after he was flagged for uploading images of bestiality.
Police uncovered hundreds of intimate images of his wife, which turned out to be just the tip of his criminality.
In the Pelicot trial, Dominique was described as a devoted family man who lived with his wife in a village in southern France, a facade that crumbled when his computer was seized by police after he was caught filming up women's skirts.
Both Pelicot and Young were described as living double lives, filming their wives without their consent and keeping an extensive and horrific paper trail.
Recruiting men on websites like Craigslist and Grindr, Philip Young's text messages showed he communicated plans for how he wanted them to have sex with her.
Both trials were shown videos filmed by the husbands as their sedated wives were abused by other men.
The UK jury was shown a 2016 video of one of the men found guilty on Thursday, Wilkins, approaching a blindfolded and bound Joanne Young in bed to have sex with her.
In it, Joanne Young can be heard snoring at various points -- reminiscent of co-defendants in the Pelicot trial who also recalled hearing snoring.
Police and prosecutors in the British case were aided by French investigators in piecing together the crimes using digital and forensic evidence.
"There was obviously valuable international learning from the Pelicot case," prosecutor Foster said.
UK investigators used the same French forensic lab, ChemTox, calling in its head, Vincent Cirimele, for expert forensic evidence.
An analysis of Joanne Young's hair found traces of the powerful tranquilliser ketamine and sedative Zolpidem, the latter of which her husband had previously sought and been prescribed by a doctor.
In these crimes, known as organised drug-facilitated sexual assault, the victim often knows little or nothing of the abuses they have been subjected to as a result of being heavily drugged.
"Once the discovery has been made as to what is going on, the police know more about what's happened to the victim than the victim herself," Foster said, adding it had to be handled "extremely delicately".