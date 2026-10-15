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Hilary Swank, 52, expecting third child with husband Philip Schneider

Oscar winner Hilary Swank, 52, reveals she's expecting her third child

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Hilary Swank.
Hilary Swank.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hilary Swank has a new project on the way, and this one comes with a nursery.

The two-time Oscar winner, 52, revealed on Wednesday that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting their third child. She announced it with a home video rather than a formal statement: the Swank family dancing in a darkened room, each of them dressed in a glowing stick-figure body suit.

She saved the punchline for the caption. “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” Hilary wrote, hinting that the baby is due this winter.

A growing household

The new arrival will join big siblings Aya and Ohm, the 3-year-old twins the Yellowjackets star welcomed with Schneider. That means the family will soon have three children under the age of five.

Why waiting worked for her

Swank has spoken openly about becoming a mother later in life. In a recent interview with People, she said the timing turned out to be one of the greatest gifts of her parenting journey.

“I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like,” she told the outlet. “I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”

The star said that a career built over decades now gives her the freedom to put her family first.

“I feel like I have that more kind of ability to really give them my attention in a way that I wouldn’t have as much at that point because it would’ve been pulled between the two in a very distinct way,” she explained. “In my career being so established, I have the ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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