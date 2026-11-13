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Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies in Mumbai

Bollywood mourns the loss of Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband Jayanta Mukherjee

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband, film producer Jayanta Mukherjee, died at their Mumbai residence on November 12. He was in his late 70s and had been battling health issues for some time.

Jayanta, the son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar, passed away at around 5.30pm at the family’s home in Khar, Mumbai.

“He died last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar,” BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told news agency PTI.

According to NDTV, Jayanta’s health had deteriorated considerably in recent months. He was reportedly taken to hospital in a critical condition, but doctors advised the family to take him home. He spent his final moments with Moushumi and their younger daughter by his side.

Jayanta largely stayed away from the limelight, unlike his wife, who enjoyed a successful career in Hindi and Bengali cinema. His family, however, has deep roots in the Indian entertainment industry.

His father, Hemant Kumar, was one of India's most celebrated playback singers and composers. Known for his distinctive deep voice, Hemant Kumar made significant contributions to Hindi and Bengali music. Some of his memorable songs include ‘Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni Phir Kahan’, ‘Na Tum Humein Jaano’ and ‘Tum Pukar Lo’.

Moushumi Chatterjee made her acting debut in Bengali cinema before establishing herself as a popular face in Bollywood during the 1970s. She earned recognition for films such as Anuraag, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Manzil and Ghar Ek Mandir.

Over the decades, she worked alongside several leading stars and filmmakers, building a career that spanned multiple generations of Indian cinema.

Jayanta’s death marks a personal loss for the actor and her family. Further details about the funeral and last rites were not immediately available.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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