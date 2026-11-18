Youth Cricket League kicks off with star-studded launch and bold development goals
Dubai: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came together in Mumbai for the launch of Youth Cricket League's (YCL) new YCLT10 initiative, aimed at discovering and nurturing emerging tennis-ball cricket talent.
Both attended the launch as Guests of Honour, bringing together the worlds of Bollywood and cricket for a programme focused on providing grassroots players with greater visibility and opportunities.
Mimicry artist Shaarang Shringarpure, known for his impressions of legendary cricketers and commentators, was also present at the event.
YCLT10 aims to identify promising players from school grounds, college campuses, local cricket grounds and academies, offering them a structured pathway from registration and scouting to trials, league selection and further development opportunities.
Pathan, who represented India as an all-rounder and now works as a cricket commentator and analyst, highlighted the importance of recognising talent beyond established cricketing platforms.
"India has always been a country with immense cricketing talent, and some of the most promising players emerge from local grounds and grassroots-level competitions. Initiatives like Youth Cricket League can play an important role in bringing such talent into a more structured sporting environment," he said.
Adah Sharma also welcomed the initiative, emphasising the role of sports in building confidence and creating opportunities.
"Sports have the power to bring people together, build confidence and create opportunities beyond boundaries. Every player deserves an opportunity to be seen and encouraged," the actress said.
According to the organisers, YCLT10 is working towards shortlisting approximately 1,000 players, with an intended league group of 180. Its longer-term ambition is to identify 24 players for further international-level training. These are programme targets and do not guarantee selection or international representation.
The selection framework includes multiple assessment stages, with second-level trials evaluating players on cricketing technique, fitness-related qualities, flexibility and overall potential.
YCL founder and International Council of Education chairman Chintan Dave said the initiative aims to create opportunities for talent that often remains undiscovered at community level.
The event also featured the unveiling of the official YCLT10 jersey.
Trial registrations are scheduled to open on December 1 and close on December 25, 2026. The one-time registration fee is Rs1,250, plus applicable GST.
The organisers say the initiative also aims to provide mentorship and exposure through interactions with former Indian and international cricketers.
With inputs from Agencies