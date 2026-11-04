Pathan’s role as brand ambassador gives him a presence around the team, but he made it clear that the cricketing decisions remain with the captain and coaching staff. The inaugural season of APL is scheduled to begin from December 27.

Kandahar Warriors will be led by Rashid, one of Afghanistan’s leading international players. The franchise will be hoping to make an impact in the competition with a mix of experienced overseas names and local talent.

Pathan explained that team captain Rashid Khan and coach Ravi Bopara would be responsible for key decisions, including those concerning the squad. He added that he would be willing to offer his views if the management sought his input.

Speaking after the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pathan clarified that he was not involved in bringing Amir into the franchise. The left-arm fast bowler was drafted as a British citizen, with many reports suggesting to avoid the fine from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Dubai: Irfan Pathan, who serves as the brand ambassador for Kandahar Warriors, has distanced himself from the team's decision to draft former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, saying player selection is not part of his role.

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