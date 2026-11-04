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Irfan Pathan refuses involvement in drafting Pakistan's Mohammad Amir

Irfan Pathan focuses on mentoring Afghan talent, distances from Amir draft

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Amir
Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Amir
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Dubai: Irfan Pathan, who serves as the brand ambassador for Kandahar Warriors, has distanced himself from the team's decision to draft former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, saying player selection is not part of his role.

Speaking after the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pathan clarified that he was not involved in bringing Amir into the franchise. The left-arm fast bowler was drafted as a British citizen, with many reports suggesting to avoid the fine from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“My work is to be a brand ambassador. My work isn’t at the level of drafting players,” Pathan said when asked about Amir’s selection.

Pathan explained that team captain Rashid Khan and coach Ravi Bopara would be responsible for key decisions, including those concerning the squad. He added that he would be willing to offer his views if the management sought his input.

Amir, meanwhile, is an experienced campaigner and does not require the same guidance as some of the younger players in the squad, Pathan suggested.

The former India all-rounder said his focus would be on supporting emerging Afghan cricketers, making himself available to share advice and help them develop.

Kandahar Warriors will be led by Rashid, one of Afghanistan’s leading international players. The franchise will be hoping to make an impact in the competition with a mix of experienced overseas names and local talent.

Pathan’s role as brand ambassador gives him a presence around the team, but he made it clear that the cricketing decisions remain with the captain and coaching staff. The inaugural season of APL is scheduled to begin from December 27.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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