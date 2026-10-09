Rashid Khan hosts Irfan and Yusuf Pathan for lavish Afghan feast at his Dubai residence

Irfan and Yusuf are currently holidaying in Dubai with their families
Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan hosted former India all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan to a lavish traditional Afghan feast at his residence in Dubai.
Rashid and Irfan share a close bond and frequently interact on social media. Irfan was particularly impressed by the spread, praising the distinctive flavours of the dishes and the warmth and hospitality that made the gathering special.
“We had the most incredible Afghan feast. Every dish had its own unique flavour, but what made it even more special was the love and warmth that went into everything. Rashid, mere bhai, still thinking about the food!” Irfan wrote on Instagram.
Irfan and Yusuf are currently holidaying in Dubai with their families.
Meanwhile, India recently booked a place in the men’s cricket semi-finals at the Asian Games after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to persistent rain and a damp outfield in Nisshin, just 16 minutes before the scheduled toss. India’s superior seeding, based on the ICC T20I team rankings, ensured their progression to the semi-finals at Afghanistan’s expense.
Earlier, India had also defeated Afghanistan in all three T20Is during the bilateral series played in India.